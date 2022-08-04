All you need to know about Peterborough's Millfield Festival

Mandinga Arts - something to look forward to at the Millfield Festival finale

At the festival there will be no shortage of things to do, see, and make. From craft tents to food stalls they’ve got it all!

On the Millfield Festival mainstage there is a jam packed line-up of acts full of talent, and there might even be a few faces you’d recognise too.

The main stage is not where the excitement stops though. For the many thousands of you who have watched Deljit Singh’s Magical History films Del will be hosting his own Magical History Tent to hear and gather your stories. You can also join the Millfield Makers Marquee with some fun workshop activities for all of the family.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The day will end in a spectacular community mini-carnival parade, led by Mandinga Arts and a troop of community volunteer families and dancers. Local residents and performers will be dressed up in amazing costumes, celebrating Millfield communities and the wonderful representation of dance and music styles from all over the world.

Many of the craft activities and performances will be made up of local Millfield residents and volunteers – in fact it would be impossible to bring Millfield Festival back year after year without the continued support of the local community, who will be celebrated and inspired with the festival.

Peterborough Presents have been delivering the annual Millfield Festival for the past five years. Peterborough Presents Programme Director, Sarah Haythornthwaite, said: “We can’t wait to bring Millfield Festival back to New England Rec this year! It’s going to be a brilliant day with some really special performances from the local community. There’s going to be so much going on, and it’s really something you don’t want to miss.”

Some of the event highlights of the day include:

•Black Eagles, a Tanzanian Acrobatics group;

•Forbidden Identity, a Deaf led hip hop dance / parkour show;

•DJing throughout the day from Amir Suleman;

•Live street art creation from KORP and Nyces (Street Art Hire).

Millfield Festival will be held from 12pm to -6pm at The New England Rec.. The festival and activities on offer are free with some small charges for sampling the food on offer or getting a henna tattoo.