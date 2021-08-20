All you need to know about Peterborough Pride parade and street party

LBGTQIA Pride parade and street party returns this Saturday.

The parade, last seen in the city in 2019, gets under way at 12:30pm at the Key Theatre. Led by Embrace Events this is a chance to walk together as a community and will end with a street party at Cathedral Square.

The street party, from 1:30pm-6pm, will be a showcase for fantastic LGBTQIA+ performers from across the country – from cabaret and Jamaican dancehall, to comedy, drag and performance!

Peterborough’s Teddi The Drag Queen will be compering the main stage for Peterborough Pride for the first time. Also hosting is Ritzy Crackers – the city’s long-standing resident Queen of Camp and hostess of Embrace Events, who has been on the scene for over 25years, and Ed. G. Teen.

Teddi The Drag Queen

Providing the afternoon’s entertainment are:

Queefy

Four years ago in an East London basement, cabaret superstar Rhys Pieces gave birth to his show – QUEEFY. You will leave as one of the Queerdo family... fully entertained and fully gagged. With an ever-changing cast of cabaret, drag, circus, sideshow, live vocals and more, Rhys and the QUEEFY Queerdos are taking the show on the road, to give you a chance to fall in love with our campery... come get your QUEEF on!

Ashleigh Owen

Queefy

Peterborough Pride presents internationally ignored comedy-cabaret performer Ashleigh Owen (she/her). Join her as she takes you on a hilarious musical journey; serenading you with her treasure trove of stupidly brilliant comic songs. Performing her take of songs that you’ll know and love, but in a way you’ve never heard before.

Tough Nut Theatre

Tough Nut Theatre proudly present songs from their brand new musical, GuyMart, a supermarket like no other... where gay men go to find their next sexual partner! Cheeky and uncomfortable in equal measure, this show takes a closer look at the effects of online hook-up culture on gay men.

Daniel Molyneaux

Disco Tea Party

LGBTQ+ singer/songwriter Daniel Molyneaux (he/him) is on a lifelong mission to help normalise the existence of LGBT people, through his music. With phenomenal vocals, infectious beats and a silkier than smooth Caribbean waistline to match, it’s impossible not to move your body to Daniel’s music, as well be joyed by his message of equality, social-justice and love.

Melody Sproates

Melody Sproates (they/them) is a trans / non-binary theatre maker and zine-ster. They make challenging and sometimes daft work to help represent the underrepresented and advocate positive well being for the LGBTQIA+ community. They have worked on projects such as their comedy lip sync solo show ‘*Gender Not Included’ and ‘Stay Cool Stay Queer’.

Electric Blue

Ritzy Crackers

The Sheffield singing/comedy queen with the blue lips. Working up and down the country Blue never fails to entertain and wow the crowds with her energetic performances, quick wit and dazzling vocals.

Alexa Vox

Ms Alexa Vox (she/her) is bringing Broadway to Peterborough with her big voice and bigger frock. A musical theatre tour-de-force, she’s high camp and loose lipped, proudly representing the trans community.

Disco Tea Party

Join Disco Tea Party’s legendary disco divas Fatt Butcher (they/them), Alanna Boden (she/her) and Blanche (they/them) and get ready to boogie to the disco beats, powerhouse vocals, and pride anthems.

DJ Slinky Amy