All the fun of the fair - for 11 days in Peterborough

John Thurston and Sons are back with all your favourite rides for 11 days of fun for thrill-seekers, from Thursday, March 14-24.
It will be open every day – weekdays from 6pm-10pm, then Saturday and Sunday from 2pm-10pm.
All rides are at reduced prices on Thursdays – the opening night and March 21.
1. Peterborough Mart Fair
Peterborough Mart Fair returns from March 14-24 Photo: David Lowndes
2. Peterborough Mart Fair
Peterborough Mart Fair returns from March 14-24 Photo: David Lowndes
3. Peterborough Mart Fair
Peterborough Mart Fair returns from March 14-24 Photo: David Lowndes
4. Peterborough Mart Fair
Peterborough Mart Fair returns from March 14-24 Photo: David Lowndes