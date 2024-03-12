All the fun of the fair - for 11 days in Peterborough

Colourful, exciting and noisy…. Peterborough Mart Fair returns to the Pleasure Fair Meadow Car park at Town Bridge this week.
By Brad Barnes
Published 12th Mar 2024, 12:54 GMT

John Thurston and Sons are back with all your favourite rides for 11 days of fun for thrill-seekers, from Thursday, March 14-24.

It will be open every day – weekdays from 6pm-10pm, then Saturday and Sunday from 2pm-10pm.

All rides are at reduced prices on Thursdays – the opening night and March 21.

Peterborough Mart Fair returns from March 14-24

1. Peterborough Mart Fair

Peterborough Mart Fair returns from March 14-24 Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Peterborough Mart Fair returns from March 14-24

2. Peterborough Mart Fair

Peterborough Mart Fair returns from March 14-24 Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Peterborough Mart Fair returns from March 14-24

3. Peterborough Mart Fair

Peterborough Mart Fair returns from March 14-24 Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Peterborough Mart Fair returns from March 14-24

4. Peterborough Mart Fair

Peterborough Mart Fair returns from March 14-24 Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Peterborough