All set for two-day music festival this weekend at Peterborough’s Central Park

There are two sessions on Saturday - starting with Proms in the Park from 11am to 3pm, and featuring Classical Reflection, Steve Bingham, string quartet Elements and mezzo soprano Gabriella Pineda-Rodrigues.

Palmy Ukelele Band will be filling in between sessions, then from 4pm through until 10pm DJs will be bringing the entertainment with Ibiza in the Park - on the decks will be Nick T, The Roscoe Bros, Syran, Kwashe, Toby Graham and Eternals.

Sunday will see local artists and bands on stage from 11am to 10pm - with Nicole Lawrence, the Gangsters, Hard2Please, Andy Hughes, The Deps, Hayley DiRito, Electric Warriors, Sound Injectors, Caustic Lights and The Expletives.

Adrian Corrigan from the park’s Willow cafe bar and restaurant, one of the team behind the festival, said everything was in place for a great weekend of entertainment “for the people of Peterborough, by the people of Peterborough”.

He said: “All the hard work planning it has been done and come the end of the week we will be setting up and ready to go on Saturday at 11am.

“I think everything is in place to make this a super event - the Proms and DJs on Saturday and the right mix of local bands and singers on the Sunday.

“It is really going to bring the park back to life which is one of the things we set out to do. It is going to be great bringing something like this back to Central Park after such a long time.

“We are keeping our fingers crossed for the weather - it keeps changing - but whatever the weather I think it will be a terrific event.”

Tickets for the tables and seating area (the rest of the park is open as usual) from www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/central-park-music-festival-2021.

Elsewhere this weekend:

Thursday: The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has the Originals Acoustic Night from 8pm;

Friday: Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Ramshackle Serenade; Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, welcomes Teddi The Drag Queen for Games Night , from 7pm - 10pm; The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Black Rose from 9pm; Conservative Club in Broadway has Lightning at 8.30pm.

Saturday: The Green Back Yard sees the return of The Secret Society of Something with a House Sessions Takeover - bringing you Minimal, Tech, Tech House, Breakbeat, Funk & Disco from 1pm until 10pm; Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Let There B/DC (Outside) from 7.30pm - 10pm; The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Kickback from 9pm; Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Jamie Walton; Conservative Club in Broadway has

Rick Roberts at 8.30pm.

Sunday: Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe on Cowgate has Chip Pauly at its Sunday Acoustics session from 3pm to 6pm; Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, Sunday Sessions with Pagan Gould (Outside) from 3pm - 5pm; Charters at Town Bridge welcomes The High Rollers for its Sunday Sessions. With a huge repertoire spanning the decades and genres, High Rollers are the perfect good-time covers band, guaranteed to have you singing along.