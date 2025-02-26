Acoustic treat from Ocean Colour Scene duo in Stamford

Ocean Colour Scene’s singer Simon Fowler and drummer Oscar Harrison have announced a new run of tour dates for their highly acclaimed acoustic show this autumn – including one in Stamford.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 14-date tour billed as Simon and Oscar: The Songs of Ocean Colour Scene will reach the Corn Exchange Theatre on October 10.

The dates will follow Ocean Colour Scene’s sell-out UK tour this spring and festival appearances over the summer, with Simon and Oscar playing intimate seated venues where fans can expect close-up acoustic performances of the group’s biggest hits and anthems, such as The Day We Caught The Train, The Riverboat Song, Traveller’s Tune, The Circle and Hundred Mile High City, amongst deep cuts and choice picks from the OCS songbook.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets go on sale tomorrow (27th) via www.oceancolourscene.com.

Simon and Oscar. Photo: Tony Briggs

Looking ahead to the dates Simon Fowler said: “Oscar and I absolutely love playing our acoustic shows, where these fantastic venues help to create an intimacy that’s not dissimilar to an after-hours singalong in a room full of friends. We love having the time and space to chat with everyone, setting the scene before each song. We really can’t wait, and look forward to seeing everyone there.”

Ocean Colour Scene formed in Birmingham in 1989 and, after a few years honing their sound, firmly established themselves as one of the UK’s biggest bands with three Top 5 albums; 1996’s ‘Moseley Shoals’, 1997’s ‘Marchin’ Already’ and 1999’s ‘One From The Modern’.