A weekend honouring our armed forces in Whittlesey

The date has been set for the inaugural Whittlesey Armed Forces Weekend, a fundraising event dedicated to supporting our troops and their charities.

The festivities get under way on June 27th with a special film night at The Falcon Hotel. The Life and Times of WWII is a heartwarming documentary which explores British life at home during World War Two. It's a poignant reminder of the resilience and spirit that helped win the war.

The following day, the celebrations move to Saint Mary's Church for a spectacular "Proms for Heroes" concert. The Whittlesey Concert Band will be joined by the captivating vocalist Chanel Hughes and a lone piper for a truly unforgettable evening. Tickets £5.

The festivities continue throughout the weekend with a dazzling array of activities for the whole family.

What is coming up at Whittlesey Armed Forces Weekend

Saturday and Sunday offer a packed schedule of events. Explore the market area, witness living history displays, and feel the rumble of classic and military vehicles – not to mention a breathtaking flypast of an iconic Battle of Britain Lancaster bomber on both days.

The diverse entertainment includes marching bands, military charity stalls, and live acts.

Cap off Saturday night with Tamla Motown Soul by The Dreamettes and top DJs, again in the church. Tickets are £12.

Then savour a soulful finale with Chanel Hughes performing on Sunday evening.