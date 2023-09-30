A wealth of local and global talent coming to Cambridge Jazz Festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 9th annual festival takes place from November 12-26 at venues right across the city and beyond, featuring an eclectic range of musical styles for all tastes and ages, including early and modern Jazz, Latin, Soul, Funk, Blues, and Rock.

Alongside the headline concerts, the 2023 programme includes a series of recitals, an extensive fringe programme, instrumental and vocal workshops, Q&As with celebrated musicians, jam sessions, family events, and live painting from visual artist in residence, Gina Southgate.

One of the most anticipated events includes a performance from YolanDa Brown at Saffron Hall on November 17. Double MOBO award-winner, broadcaster and passionate advocate for music education, the multi-talented saxophonist is one of the most dynamic and high-profile characters on the UK music scene. Her music is a delicious fusion of Reggae, Jazz and Soul.

Mobo awards-winners, Incognito make a welcome return on November 16 at the Cambridge Junction. Since 1980, Jean Paul ‘Bluey’ Maunick and Incognito have been connecting with audiences, playing a positive blend of Jazz, Funk and Soul.

The Festival will also welcome the massively influential cult band A Certain ratio, who will be blasting out their pioneering and unique sound of warping Jazz, hard Funk, Dance, Samba, post-Punk and Pop at the Cambridge Junction on November 17.

Festival artist-in-residence Emma Rawicz is a multi-award-winning young saxophonist and composer, already making waves on the UK music scene and beyond.

Zoe Rahman is one of the brightest stars on the contemporary Jazz scene. A vibrant and highly individual pianist and composer, her style is deeply rooted in Jazz, yet it reflects her classical background, British/Bengali heritage and her very broad musical taste.

Opening the Festival on November 12 at the Cambridge Junction are Leeds’ biggest and best cult music ensemble Ferg’s Imaginary Band.

Additional highlights include performances from The John Hendricks Songbook with Cleveland Watkiss & Pete Churchill Quartet; Alice Zawadzki Trio; James Pearson Trio ft Tim Boniface; Tori Freestone & Alcyona Mick; Maria Rehekova Topo'lana; Tom McGuire and The Brassholes; Alex Hitchcock Quartet.

Festival co-director Gil Karpas said: “Over two glorious weeks we will celebrate Jazz in every form with the very best artists, music, talent, diversity and creative legacies in our 9th edition.

