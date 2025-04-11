A true crime - and the Peterborough theatre audience is the jury
With a dedicated team of storytellers, technicians and performers, Tigerslane continues to break down the fourth wall and bring true-crime stories to life in an unparalleled way.
The show begins on screen, giving the audience the backdrop and opening to the true-crime story. Then, the action moves to the stage for a live murder trial, immersing the audience in a fast-paced courtroom experience.
As members of the jury, the audience plays a crucial role in this thrilling murder mystery.
Both the prosecution and defence present their cases, cross-examine witnesses, and at the end of the show, the audience deliberates and delivers their verdict: Guilty or Not Guilty.
At the end of the trial, footage of the murder is revealed.
Question is – did the jury deliver the right verdict?
Each season is based on a true story, with a disclaimer that names, events, and dates have been altered for dramatisation purposes.
“This isn’t just a theatre play; it’s a social experiment,” says the show’s West End Director Graham Watts. “We aim to challenge perceptions and engage our audience in a way that goes beyond traditional theatre.”
