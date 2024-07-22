A Tolethorpe triumph: I can't abide period dramas but Sense And Sensibility was outstanding

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Confession time: I can't stand period costume dramas, the merest mention of them on TV has me reaching for the remote and channel hopping.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So when my wife suggested a visit to the theatre for a near three-hour Jane Austen epic, on a Friday, the hottest day of the year, you will understand my initial lack of enthusiasm.

But it was a family outing and to a favourite venue of ours, Tolethorpe Hall in Rutland, a beautiful setting for the Stamford Shakespeare Company’s outdoor productions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And a funny thing happened. Or to be more accurate, Sense And Sensibility was very funny indeed.

The cast of Sense And Sensibility

Regency-set it is what might loosely be described as a rom-com bordering on farce following the ups and downs, romantic or otherwise, of the down on their luck Dashwoods.

Much of the plot centres on the two older sisters in search of love and happiness. The sensible, caring Elinor and her will-she-won’t-she entanglement with Edward Ferrars (Richard Byron White); and the headstrong Marianne pursued by Colonel Brandon (Colin Plant), but who only has eyes for the rogue-ish John Willoughby (Tom Heritage).

Natasha Rose and Estella Todisco excel as the sisters.

Madeline Bicker brings out the quirkiness of youngster sister Margaret perfectly; Catherine Mellor as ghastly social climber Aunt Fanny is superb; and Yvonne Pini as the gossiping, meddling Mrs Jennings is a real treat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And for Patrick Turnham, actions spoke louder than words as manservant Thomas (and others).

Yes, Tolethorpe did it again. Marvellous set and costumes and excellent performances across the board.

Go to www.tolethorpe.co.uk for further dates for Sense And Sensibility in August and also A Midsummer Night’s Dream, The Recruiting Officer and A Monster Calls.