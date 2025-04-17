A tale of love, loss and memory on a Peterborough stage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kook Ensemble are bringing their debut tour of their deeply moving and spectacular new production Sand to Peterborough Key Theatre on May 2.

This powerful piece of contemporary circus theatre explores love, memory, and the passage of time through a unique fusion of physical theatre and acrobatics.

Dylan is living with dementia. Heather must watch the love of her life drift away and battle with the erosion

of his memories…but Heather is not going to let Dylan go easily.

Kook Ensemble present Sand. Photo by Roy Riley

Instead, they fight to remember their past together, the laughter, the battles, and to rediscover a joy that keeps them connected for whatever the future holds.

Kook Ensemble is a new contemporary circus theatre company. Formed in 2023 and based in North Devon it marks their second show, following hard on the heels of the critically acclaimed tour of Filibuster in 2024. Kook Ensemble is a company of world-class circus and theatre artists who strive to make compelling and playful work.

Co-Director Sean Kempton explains: “It’s our aim to bring connection, joy and open-hearted discovery to our audiences; bringing the invisible into focus, to give voice to stories that go unheard and create ways for new friendships and communities to play, share, discover and build together. We are excited to share the story of Sand, a visually stunning and emotional performance.”