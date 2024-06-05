A singing day with composer Bob Chilcott in Stamford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Composer and conductor Bob Chilcott, who has directed choirs in more than 30 countries worldwide is coming to Stamford on Saturday, June 15, to lead a day of singing.

The charity fundraiser, promoted by Stamford Singers – Come and Sing with Bob Chilcott – takes place at St. Martin’s Church from 10am to 4pm. To take part see www.stamfordsingers.org .

There will also be a free informal presentation of the music from 3.30pm open to anyone to attend.

Retiring donations will go to charity.

Bob will lead the day working on two of his popular compositions - A Little Jazz Mass and Five Days That Changed The World.

He has enjoyed a lifelong association with choral music, as a chorister and choral scholar in the choir of King’s College, Cambridge, and as a member of the King’s Singers. He became a full-time composer and conductor in 1997, and has composed a large catalogue of choral music which is published by Oxford University Press. His most often performed pieces include Can You Hear Me?, A Little Jazz Mass, Requiem, and the St John Passion.

Since 2002 he has been Principal Guest Conductor of the BBC Singers and since 2019 Principal Conductor of Birmingham University Singers.

Event organisers the Stamford Singers, were founded in 2007, and are a chamber choir made up of enthusiastic and dedicated singers drawn from Stamford and surrounding areas.