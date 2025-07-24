A Peterborough show that will get Everybody Talking

In the heart of Peterborough’s thriving arts community, Kindred Drama’s highly anticipated production of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie will take place at the city’s New Theatre from August 21-23.

As the opening night approaches and to delve deeper into the creative process behind this vibrant show, we sat down with the director, Paul Collings, to learn more about the process of staging this iconic show.

What was it about “Jamie” that made you want to direct this production and why now?

Paul: “Jamie” is more than just a musical or a play—it’s a celebration of individuality, courage, and the power of dreams and it reflects so much that is happening in society at the moment, particularly involving the younger generations, so it just felt like the right time to share the show with Peterborough.”

Key characters - Thomas Barker plays Jamie, Elysia Costanzo plays Jamie’s Mum, Jessica Ward plays her best friend Ray, and Calvin Weston plays Hugo

We asked Paul about his vision for the production and bringing it to a local audience.

Paul: “The production team’s vision is to balance authenticity with theatricality. Jamie’s story is deeply personal but also universal, so I wanted our production to feel intimate yet vibrant. We’re making the staging dynamic, using multimedia elements and creative lighting to reflect Jamie’s inner world, whilst at the same time, working closely with our cast to ensure their performances are grounded in real emotions. I hope audiences will see themselves reflected in Jamie’s journey.”

We then asked Paul what some of the biggest challenges that you expect to face are?

Paul: “Every production has its hurdles, and “Jamie” is no exception. One of the main challenges was doing justice to the complexity of the lead character, who navigates not just adolescence, but issues of identity and acceptance. Another hurdle was logistical - coordinating such a large cast and integrating music, dance, and set changes seamlessly. However, these challenges have pushed us to be creative and collaborative, and seeing the cast come together as a supportive family is incredibly rewarding.”

See Everybody's Talking About Jamie at New Theatre from August 21-23

Tell us about your collaboration with the cast, especially the actor playing Jamie.

Paul: “We are so fortunate to work with the young people that we do all year round, but particularly this incredible cast. The actor playing Jamie, Thomas Barker, brings such sincerity and charisma to the role. I keep saying that there are a series of concerts that take place in London called ‘Roles We’ll Never Play’. Thomas is the complete opposite of this – he was born to play this part! We are also incredibly fortunate to be bringing back some of our incredible alumni for this production, names and faces that the audience will not only know from previous Kindred productions but also professional theatre too.

"People like Elysia Costanzo, who will play Jamie’s Mum; Jessica Ward, who will appear as her best friend Ray; and Calvin Weston, who will star as Hugo, the owner of the shop where Jamie buys his first dress to name but three, are all amazing professional performers whom we are so lucky to have as part of this show. The ensemble, too, has brought their own perspectives, which has made the rehearsal process rich and dynamic.”

How important is local community to this production?

Paul: “The community is at the heart of our version of “Jamie.” We are collaborating with local schools, LGBTQ+ organizations, and youth groups to ensure our production feels relevant and inclusive.”

What do you hope audiences take away from “Jamie”?

Paul: “I hope people leave feeling uplifted and empowered. “Jamie” is a story about resilience and finding your tribe, even when the world feels unkind. If audience members see a bit of themselves in Jamie and feel braver for it, we’ve done our job.”

•Kindred Drama’s production of ‘EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE’ will take place at The New Theatre from Thursday 21 – Saturday 23 August. Tickets are available online at https://newtheatre-peterborough.com/ or by telephone on 01733 852992 or by emailing [email protected]