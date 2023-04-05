News you can trust since 1948
A packed Easter weekend in Peterborough's pubs, clubs and bars

​Drum n bass with DJ Nookie, an Easter Beer Festival at Charters and lots of great live music to look forward to

By Brad Barnes
Published 13th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read
See One Eyed Cats this weekendSee One Eyed Cats this weekend
See One Eyed Cats this weekend

High Rollaz

Embe, Cowgate, April 7

High Rollaz welcome legend and one of the foundations of the drum n bass scene DJ NOOKIE for a guest appearance.

Compering will be MC FIVE ALIVE, and he will be joined by a line-up featuring: Sincere, the founder of High Rollaz; Rayan Gee; West ; and Instant b2b Tredda from Strictly Soulful.

Most Popular

    THURSDAY:

    Charters, Town Bridge, has an Easter Beer Festival (until Monday) featuring 20+ local and national real ales, 8+ ciders and 35+ gins. (plus General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm);The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Embrace LGBTQ night from 8pm;The Met Lounge, Bridge Street, has Dom Marti, a Belfast born, multi-award-winning artist, inspired but not constrained by the blues who burst onto the music scene with a unique guitar style and voice.

    Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Anna and Jimmy duo from 10pm; FRIDAY 7th:

    Ploughman, Werrington, has the One Eyed Cats, from 9pm;

    The Blue Bell, Werrington, has Frankly My Dear from 9pm;Charters has Lounge Lizards from 10pm – original indie rock and rollers;

    Bijou in Bridge Street, has Charley Moore singing from 7.30pm in the main bar;The Ostrich Inn has Janus Stark from 9.30pm;Brewery Tap has Mr Nash presents Thank Funk It’s Friday from 9pm – late;;Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has P Town Funk;

    The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Expletives from 9pm playing Punk and New Wave chart hits from the late 70s and early 80s;

    Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has Steve Thompson;SATURDAY 8th:

    The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Pommygranites from 9pm playing Pop, Rock, Soul, Glam Rock, Brit Pop and modern covers;

    Parkway Club has Spangler’s Country Music Club featuring the award winning country singer Thorne Hill. All kinds of dancing, £5.50 on the door;The Ostrich Inn hasTribal Misfits from 9.30pm ;Yard of Ale has Toxic Blondes;Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove with DJ Rick Allen from 9pm – 3am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after;Charters has Circa 73 from 10pm – five piece rock covers and punked up pop band;Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has live music from 9pm – 11.30pm;EASTER SUNDAY:

    Yard of Ale has The Main EventThe Ostrich Inn has Head In The Sand Folk Session from 1pm - 4pm, followed by High Rollers from 4.45pm;;Charters has Stamford singer-songwriter Chloe Lorentzen from 3pm ;

    Brewery Tap has Jelly in your Belly with DJs Oxford Paul, Glen M and others from 2pm – 8pm, followed by JazzFunktion DJ set with Malcolm James and Paul Andrews from 9pm;

    WEDNESDAY 12th:

    Iron Horse Ranch House has Open Mic Night hosted by Gem May Winter and Gary Lee Ward from 7.30pm – 11pm

    EMAIL your free listings to [email protected]

