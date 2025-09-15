A night of Celtic celebration

“Ireland: The Show” Comes to Peterborough New Theatre on September 26

Get ready for a night of toe-tapping tunes, dazzling dance, and heartfelt storytelling as the smash-hit production “Ireland: The Show” comes to New Theatre, Peterborough on September 26th.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This unmissable celebration of Irish culture brings the sights and sounds of the Emerald Isle to life in a high-energy stage spectacle. Audiences will be transported on a journey through Ireland’s rich heritage — from the lively streets of Dublin to the scenic coasts of Galway — all in one unforgettable evening.

Featuring a cast of world-class Irish dancers, traditional musicians, and talented vocalists, “Ireland: The Show” blends the best of classic Irish entertainment with a fresh, contemporary twist. Expect rousing fiddle solos, spirited jigs and reels, and powerful ballads that will stir your soul and lift your spirits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether you're proudly Irish or simply love great live entertainment, this is a show that promises something for everyone.

Join an all-star Irish cast of highly talented singers and performers accompanied by the fabulous Keltic Storm band and world champion Gael Force Irish dancers for an unmissable night.

The show will feature all the well-known ballads and singalongs like the Fields of Athenry, the Irish Rover, Galway Girl, The Black Velvet band, Danny Boy and Whisky in the Jar to name but a small few from iconic artists like the Dubliners, the Pogue’s, Makem and Clancy, Luke Kelly and Christy Moore.

Add to that a string of hilarious stories and jokes from our award winning comedian Gary Gamble and his surreal impressions of Daniel o Donnell, topped off with energetic reels and jigs from our fiddling maestro and the talented Keltic voice of Donegal singer Elaine Boyle, if it’s all things Irish you like then this is the one stop show for you that’s guaranteed to take you to Ireland and back in one night!

Tickets are available now from the New Theatre box office on 01733 852992 or online at www.newtheatre-peterborough.com.