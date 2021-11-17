A magical musical celebration at Peterborough Cathedral

Christmas Magic is coming to Peterborough Cathedral

Always a high-point of the festive season in Peterborough, Christmas Magic has delighted audiences from across the city and beyond for more than a decade.

Expect to hear favourites like We Three Kings, Walking in the Air, Carol of the Bells, Mary’s Boy Child, When a Child is Born, White Christmas, Winter Wonderland, Santa Baby, Driving Home for Christmas and many more, all performed against the stunning backdrop of Peterborough Cathedral.

Featuring performances from city choirs Peterborough Male Voice Choir, Peterborough Voices and Peterborough Youth Choir, with Peterborough Festival Brass, there will be a 2.30pm matinee for the whole family to enjoy a well as an evening performance at 7.30pm.

With something for everyone young and old, Christmas Magic is guaranteed to put you in the Christmas spirit, so be sure to bring the kids and the grandparents too.

“It really is the start of Christmas for me,” says Mark Currier of Peterborough Male Voice Choir.

“It’s a fantastic concert, great fun, in a wonderful setting.”

“I can’t imagine anything better to get me in the Christmas Spirit than hearing my favourite Christmas songs in such a magical setting,” says Laura Fuller of Peterborough Voices.

Fellow singer Bridget Pengelly agreed, adding: “It’s a real family affair, so bring along your nearest and dearest and I guarantee that as you leave, you’ll have a huge smile on your face and a warm fuzzy festive feeling inside”

With the city centre bustling again post-lockdown, the Christmas Market to look forward to and better times ahead, it’s definitely time to celebrate, so book today, and be part of Peterborough’s favourite Christmas celebration... it wouldn’t be the same without you.

Christmas Magic tickets aare available at t www.peterboroughsings.org.uk.

Opera singer Gabriella Pineda-Rodrigues is preparing to perform at a special festive concert at Peterborough Cathedral on Friday, December 10, at 7.30pm. The popular local mezzo-soprano will be returning to the cathedral’s nave to sing a wonderful programme of seasonal songs entitled ‘A Christmas Lullaby’.

Gabriella Pineda-Rodrigues

Her performance will include favourites such as Walking in the Air by Howard Blake, White Christmas by Irving Berlin, A New Year Carol by Benjamin Britten and the piece which gives the concert its title Songs for a New World: A Christmas Lullaby by Jason Robert Brown. She will also sing pieces by Fauré, Reger and Howells and traditional Christmas songs from around the world.

Gabriella said: “It’s always a privilege for me to perform at the Cathedral which is one of my favourite venues. It’s always been a special place for me and I am thrilled to be coming back once again after the lovely reception I received at my summer concert here.”