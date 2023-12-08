A little bit of Christmas Magic from city choirs
Always a high-point of the festive season in Peterborough, the Christmas Magic concert has delighted audiences from across the city and beyond for over a decade.
Expect to hear stunning arrangements of classics like Away In A Manger and Silent Night as well as festive favourites like Winter Wonderland, Santa Baby and many more, all performed against the glorious backdrop of Peterborough Cathedral!
Featuring performances from Peterborough Male Voice Choir, Peterborough Voices and Peterborough Community Chorus with Peterborough Festival Brass, there will be a 2.30pm matinee for the whole family to enjoy a well as an evening performance at 7.30pm.
“It really is the start of Christmas for me,” says Mark Currier, of Peterborough Male Voice Choir.
“It’s a fantastic concert, great fun, in a wonderful setting!”.
Fellow singer Bridget Pengelly of Peterborough Voices agrees, adding: “It’s a real family affair, so bring along your nearest and dearest and I guarantee that you’ll leave with a huge smile on your face and a warm fuzzy festive feeling inside!”
Tickets are on sale now online at www.peterboroughsings.org.uk or by phone on 0333 666 3366.