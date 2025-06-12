A journey of tranquillity through six centuries of music

The Sixteen will be performing at Peterborough Cathedral on June 21

One of the world’s greatest ensembles – The Sixteen – bring their choral pilgrimage Angel Of Peace to Peterborough Cathedral later this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Angel of Peace brings together music spanning six centuries, offering moments of calm and solace amidst today’s fast-paced world and will feature the debut of Orbits by renowned composer Anna Clyne, alongside timeless works by Hildegard of Bingen, Arvo Pärt, Will Todd, and John Taverner Looking ahead to June 21 performance, part of a nationwide tour of iconic venues, founder and conductor of The Sixteen Harry Christophers, says: “With Angel of Peace, we invite audiences on a journey through words and music that span centuries.

"From Hildegard’s visionary compositions and Taverner’s glorious Marian antiphons to Will Todd’s meditation on Cardinal Newman and Anna Clyne’s new commission Orbits inspired by Rilke, each work offers a unique path to peace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Arvo Pärt, marking his 90th birthday, brings us full circle with his serene clarity. These timeless voices resonate with our deepest need for stillness and in each of the remarkable venues we visit, we hope to share a moment of peace and connection through the timeless language of music.” On creating Orbits for the 2025 Choral Pilgrimage, composer Anna Clyne says: “In a world that often feels fractured and tumultuous, music has the power to open spaces of deep connection and stillness. ‘Orbits’ is a journey into this realm, where each note resonates with the pulse of centuries past and echoes forward, inviting listeners into a moment of peace and presence.” The tour takes its title from words by Cardinal Newman, set to music by Will Todd - Let me be an angel of peace, commissioned by the Genesis Foundation for The Sixteen in 2021. Newman’s meditation on the challenge of existence presents a reflection for modern life.

The Harborough Singers

Tickets from https://thesixteen.com/event/the-choral-pilgrimage-2025-peterborough/

•Under the guidance of conductor Olivia Tait and Sixteen soprano Julie Cooper, a workshop will take place from 11am – 2pm in the cathedral’s Knight’s Chamber under the guidance of conductor Olivia Tait and Sixteen soprano Julie Cooper.

The workshop will include advice on vocal technique (breathing technique, invigorating warm-ups, voice production) as well as performance interpretation and historical context. Book at https://thesixteen.com/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

•On the same day, you can celebrate the Summer Solstice by joining the Harborough Singers for Midsummer in Song at Fotheringhay Church.

Enjoy strawberries and a glass of something cool and fizzy as the Singers present a programme of music for Midsummer, themed around sonnets and verse.

Appropriately, Shakespeare’s glorious words from A Midsummer Night’s Dream will feature in several settings, including Sarah Quartel’s beautiful I know a bank where the wild thyme blows, and Paterson’s magical Lullaby to Titania.

Biblical settings will include Dove’s Seek him that maketh the Seven Stars, Howell’s Like as the Hart and Bairstow’s I sat down, with words from the Song of Soloman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The evening begins at 6pm and is a repeat visit to Fotheringhay for the Harborough Singers, whose similar ‘song and strawberries’ concert was a sell out here last year.

Tickets are £16 and include a glass of bubbles (prosecco or elderflower) and strawberries. Perfect for midsummer. They are available from www.harboroughsingers.com or telephone 07581 341957.