A Halloween adventure with the Witches of Ferry Meadows

Enjoy an adventure with the Witches of Ferry Meadows

There is a chance this Halloween season in Peterborough to step into the enchanted woods and join the Witches of Ferry Meadows for a spellbinding two-hour interactive fun and spooky experience like no other!

The adventure – on Sunday, November 2, with sessions at 10am and 1pm – includes a 20-minute live play, where the lovable witches must use their spooky teamwork to save the river and the village from a mysterious dark force.

But the magic – brought to life by professional touring theatre company RAW Theatre Productions - doesn’t end there!

Little witches, wizards and ghouls will also enjoy spooky party games, spellbinding challenges, live singing performances with the witches, Halloween face painting and a special Meet and Greet – perfect for magical photo memories.

Nene Park’s Commercial Events Manager Teresa Fairchild said: “We’re really looking forward to bringing something new to Ferry Meadows this Halloween.

"It’s a fantastic opportunity for families to enjoy some spooky fun together, and with Lynch Farm part of the adventure for the first time, it’s going to feel extra special.

"Teaming up with the brilliant RAW Theatre Productions means children will be right at the heart of the action, playing games, meeting the witches and making magical memories.”

The event is perfect for children age 3–10 (with an accompanying grown-up). The cost is £10 per child, and each child ticket includes free admission for a maximum of two adults.

Meet at the Visitor Centre and follow the enchanted trail to discover the fun at Lynch Farm.

Dress in your spookiest Halloween best and get ready for fun, laughter and a touch of hocus pocus in the heart of Ferry Meadows.

This is an outdoor experience, so come prepared with warm and waterproof clothing and footwear.