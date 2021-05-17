A first look at Peterborough’s new glow in the dark crazy golf

The new attraction - as the photographs show - has an out of this world look, a stunning space theme complete with aliens, astronauts and rockets.

Located in Wentworth Street, Glo Golf Peterborough is a crazy golf course made up of 16 holes - played in the dark with illuminous balls.

Varun Sharma, the man behind Glo Golf Peterborough, said with some restrictions still in place they were keeping things simple for the time being but visitors would still be in for a fun time.

“We are running online booking so we can leave a good time gap between bookings,” he said.

“Because we are not a huge venue we are keeping the bookings down and limiting group sizes in the beginning. We want to keep people spaced out and to feel comfortable while they enjoy themselves playing the game.”

Walk-in visitors would have to wait for a vacant booking slot, he added.

“The game is suitable for all ages, and everyone will love the space theme,” Varun continued. “We want this to be a family entertainment centre, it will appeal to young and old.”

There is a bar area for people to relax before and after playing - and some interesting sounding drinks are promised - with food restricted to bar snacks until a fully functioning kitchen opens later in the year.

The centre, which will be open seven days a week, was visited by Peterborough MP Paul Bristow today as part of the official launch.

