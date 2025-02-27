A feast of stand-up in store for Peterborough comedy lovers

Comedy galore this week plus an epic dance show, film, theatre and music

JIMEOIN – WHO’S YOUR MAN? New Theatre, March 1

Jimeoin’s cheeky no-gimmicks and superbly observed sense of humour, has won him many awards, with his wide appeal and great craic keeping audiences in stitches across the globe.

Henning Wehn: Acid Wehn at The Cresset, February 28

Award-deserving German Comedy Ambassador Henning Wehn takes an unbiased look at climate change, a topic sure to delight audiences and no surprise. After all, everyone loves talking about the weather. Rain or shine, all will be fine. Or maybe it won’t.

Paul Chowdhry: Englandia at New Theatre, March 6

Renowned as the most successful British Indian stand-up comedian ever, his awards include “Best Live Event” at the ITV Asian Media Awards, “Comedian of the Year” at the Asian Voice Awards, and the esteemed “Eastern Eye Comedian of the Year” award.

The Roy Chubby Brown Show 2025

The Cresset, March 1

After 50 plus years in entertainment, Roy Chubby Brown is still going strong – even in these ongoing crazy times of woke, cancellation and political correctness. Age Restriction – over 18s Only!

The Best in Comedy at Key Theatre, February 28

The Best in Comedy show returns to the Key with a top line-up featuring the hilarious Edinburgh Festival Award Winner and Time Out Critic’s Choice Mark Watson, Jen Brister, Keith Farnan & Julian Deane!

TAP FACTORY – 10TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR at New Theatre, February 28

Prepare to be captivated as eight extraordinary male performers deliver a sensational blend of dance, acrobatics, music, and comedy, creating a show that appeals to audiences of all ages. Brace yourself for an electrifying display of high-energy dance, explosive percussion, and jaw-dropping acrobatics, seamlessly woven together with live music and mesmerising choreography. This mind-blowing experience will ignite your senses and make your toes tap. Fast and furiously funny, for all the family!

Remember Me, Key Theatre, March 6 and 7

A deeply moving drama about dementia based on personal experiences and research. The play offers a compassionate exploration of the struggles of Sally and her daughter, which will resonate deeply with anyone who has a loved one affected by the condition.

LIONS and TIGERS and BEARS with Gordon Buchanan

New Theatre, March 2

Join award-winning wildlife photographer and filmmaker Gordon as he recounts thrilling encounters with pandas, grizzlies, tigers, jaguars and more. Learn about the heart-stopping moments, the mud, sweat, and tears, and the tender interactions that have shaped his extraordinary career.

THE ORIGIN OF EVIL

Peterborough Arts Cinema, John Clare Theatre, tonight

A wildly entertaining thriller that will keep you guessing all the way to the end.

Forever Jackson – Legacy of a Legend New Theatre, tonight

With world-class musicians, choreography and an electrifying stage production, strap yourself in for the ultimate celebration of the ‘King of Pop’ and all his hits.

ALADDIN

Peakirk and Newborough Dramatic Society present this well-known tale at Newborough Village Hall on March 1 at 7.30pm. You can also catch it at Peakirk Village Hall on March 8 at 2pm and 7.30pm. Tickets £8 (£6 matinee) available on 07960 029110.

Poetry Anti Slam at Here We Aren't, Godric Square, March 1

A night where playful, over-the-top, and delightfully dramatic verse takes centre stage. Where bad poetry isn’t just welcome – it’s legendary. A night of unapologetic wordplay, over-the-top performances, and verses so outrageously terrible they become pure genius.