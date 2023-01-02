A double dose of Tom Davis - and the rest of the comedy highlights
Tom Davis – best known for hit shows King Gary and Murder In Successville – is bringing his new stand-up tour Underdog to Stamford’s Corn Exchange Theatre for two nights in 2023.
The pick of the theatre’s comedy offering, Tom will be exploring life as the longshot. From leaving school with no qualifications to years working on building sites, all the way to the difficult road to fatherhood and acting in blockbuster films.
See him on September 21 and 22.
Stamford Comedy Club kicks things off on January 27 with Geoff Northcott headlining with three support acts.
On February 10 see Carl Hutchinson – Watch Till The End.
Hutchinson is back with a brand new show for 2023, after a mammoth 87 date run in 2022. Prepare to be dazzled by the UK comedy scene’s best kept secret.
Then there’s An Evening and A Little Bit of a Morning With Mark Steel.
The critically acclaimed Mark Steel’s in Town was voted the 6th best radio comedy ever and Mark is a regular on the BBC’s Have I Got News For You, QI and BBCR4’s News Quiz.
Finally on June 8 it is the turn of Marcus Brigstocke: Absolute Shower.
A blisteringly funny stand-up show from multi award-winning comedian, celebrating the personal triumphs and small victories of the past couple of years… while acknowledging it has, in so many ways, on so many days, for the most part, been an absolute shower