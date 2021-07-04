A concert of ‘Songs to the Moon’ inside Peterborough Cathedral
Former chorister Gabriella Pineda-Rodrigues makes a return to Peterborough Cathedral with a concert on Saturday, July 24, to help launch the exhibition of One Small Step by the artist Peter Walker.
Gabriella, who is renowned for her operatic mezzo-soprano voice, will sing a programme of well-known arias and songs, many of them taking up the lunar theme of the artwork, which is a giant representation of the moon’s surface.
In the magnificent medieval nave, Gabriella will perform a wide range of arias and songs including Debussy Nuit d’etoiles (Night of the stars) and Faure Clair de Lune.
She will also sing classics such as Moon River by Henry Mancini from the film Breakfast at Tiffany’s, and Fly me to the Moon by Bart Howard.
Should covid restrictions at the time allow this, the audience will be able to join in a singalong of some favourite tunes.
Gabriella will be accompanied by Kate Wishart on the piano, who will also give solo performances of Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata and Debussy’s Clair de Lune.
The concert will be held in the nave, where there is plenty of space for social distancing, and there will be time during the interval for guests to view One Small Step under the imposing central tower. The exhibition of One Small Step opens on July 17th and will run until October 31st.
Tickets for the concert are £15, plus a booking fee and are available online via the cathedral’s website at www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk/143/section.aspx/142/songs_moon.