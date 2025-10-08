A 1940s tea party and a wartime tale about the life of Alan Turing

Enjoy a free 1940s tea party

A pre-show free 1940s tea party with a vintage vocal trio will be held before the matinee performance of wartime tale Breaking The Code at Peterborough New Theatre on October 16.

The audience can enjoy a nostalgic journey to the 1940s one hour before the 2.30pm performance in the theatre’s Boizot Lounge, which will be transformed with period décor, puzzles, a traditional pick-and-mix sweet station, free hot drinks and classic refreshments.

Guests will also be treated to live entertainment from the vintage vocal trio The Starlight Sisters as they serenade the gathering in true wartime style.

Landmark Theatres (operators of the New Theatre and Key Theatre) are co-producing this new production of Hugh Whitemore’s Breaking the Code, about the life of Alan Turing. Turing is famed for cracking the Enigma code at Bletchley Park, effectively securing victory for the Allied forces in WWII.

“We want the audience to arrive already in the spirit of the play,” said Lindsey Evans-Vessey (Marketing Manager) “It’s more than entertainment - it’s an experience. And by honouring Turing’s memory this way, we hope to give each guest a deeper sense of connection before the story even begins.”

Entry to the 1940s Tea Party event is free for all Breaking the Code Thursday matinee ticket-holders. Tickets start from just £14pp (discounts for over 65s/under 16s/disabled patrons, members and schools).