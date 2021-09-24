9 things to do in Peterborough this week

Look out for a day of morris dancing in the city centre on Saturday

National Gathering of Morris Dancers

Peterborough city centre, September 25

Look out for clashing sticks and flying hankies as Peterborough Morris host the 365th Meeting of Morris Ring with representatives of 20 morris dance sides from across the country — including Jockey Morris of Birmingham, Dolphin Morris Men of Nottingham, and Kemp’s Men of Norwich —

will bring action, colour and music to Peterborough city centre.

The dancers will tour the city between 11am and 4pm, with performances along Bridge Street, in the Cathedral Precincts, and on St. John’s Square, among other places. There will also be massed shows on Cathedral Square from 10.30am—11am and 4pm—5pm.

Mad About The Musicals

Key Theatre, September 24

The Best of Frankie Valli is coming to the Key Theatre

Sit back and relax while Michael Courtney and his talented singers take you on a whistle stop tour, from the heart of London’s theatre land to the glitz of Broadway.

The critically acclaimed Mad About The Musicals is back – celebrating the very best songs from the shows we all know and love!

With a host of your favourite numbers from the pen of Rodgers & Hammerstein, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Boublil & Schonberg, the talented cast of Mad About The Musicals evoke the true spirit of the stage, with brilliant vocals, stunning costumes and a spectacular light show, to bring you the very best show in town!

From the bittersweet to the powerful and the rousing! Sit back and enjoy two hours of unforgettable London and New York favourites, brought to you by Michael and his cast – a pure slice of entertainment!

Stamford Showstoppers present Cats until Saturday

Garrett Millerick

Key Theatre, September 24

The acclaimed stand-up comedian, writer and director brings his unique and versatile style to the city.

His breakout live show Sunflower became one of the best reviewed and most talked about shows of ‘ 2018, both at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and subsequently at London’s Soho Theatre.

The show saw packed houses for both runs and added additional shows to cope with demand. The show was Time Out London’s No.1 Comedy Pick for February 2019, and secured Garrett a nomination for ‘Breakthrough Act’ at the 2019 Chortle Awards.

Your compere is Ania Magliano and support comes from Julian Deane.

CATS

Stamford Corn Exchange, September 23-25

Stamford Showstoppers’ latest production is Andrew Lloyd Webber’s CATS!

Shows are 7.30pm plus a 2.30pm Saturday matinee. Tickets are £16 for adults and £15 for concessions (a family ticket is £49.50) from www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk/cats

Granny’s Attic

Upwood Village Hall, September 24

Featuring the amazing virtuoso melodeon and

concertina playing of Cohen Braithwaite-KIlcoyne, along with George Sansome (guitar, vocals) and Lewis Wood (violin, vocals), Granny’s Attic play the English tradition with verve, energy and their own inimitable style. Since 2009 they have toured across the UK and Europe and been heralded for their lively performances, and delivery and selection

of traditional songs and original music. Tickets are £14 for this concert.

Peterborough Voices: Ave Maria

All Saints’ Church, Park Road, Peterborough September 25 (7.30pm)

Join the city’s award-winning women’s choir Peterborough Voices as they explore sacred music for women’s voices, performing classics by some of the great European composers including Brahms, Schubert, Mendelssohn and Rheinberger in the tranquil setting of All Saints’ Church.

A joyous, uplifting evening of music that’s pure class.

Tickets from £12.50 at www.peterboroughsings.org.uk

Tim Vine is Plastic Elvis

The Cresset, September 29

Tim Vine is Plastic Elvis in a unique tribute to a legend.

The total sell-out at the Edinburgh Festival is now on tour. Feel the electricity as Plastic Elvis hits the stage backed by his incredible five-piece The High Noon Band and supported by special guests John Archer as Big Buddy Holly and songwriting legend David Martin.

Containing moves that even Plastic Elvis himself isn’t expecting - he’ll shake, he’ll smoulder, he’ll try and control his hair and in the end he’ll break your heart.

Nabil Abdulrashid

Key Theatre, September 30

From growing up under military rule in northern Nigeria to falling into legal trouble as a teenager in south London, join Nabil as he recollects the remarkable, chaotic and sometimes tragic (but always hilarious) story of his life so far.

Expect a night of “unapologetically funny” (Telegraph) stand-up as Nabil charts his journey from humble

beginnings (and middles) to one of UK comedy’s

most talked about rising stars.

Crimes In Egypt

Key Theatre, September 28

Belgian detective extraordinaire, Artemis Arinae, is set to enjoy a holiday cruise along the River Nile when tragedy strikes. All the passengers and staff aboard are suspects, and the murder count is growing, will Arinae’s little grey cells identify the murderer in time?