80s UK Soul pioneers Loose Ends heading back to Peterborough

UK Soul pioneers Loose Ends are to return to Peterborough for a follow up gig at The Met Lounge – 39 years after their last one!

Although the name of the venue may have changed (it was Canters back then) it’s a fair bet that a lot of the people attending on the night may well have been in the audience when the band – at the time, the hottest UK soul act – played Steve Jason’s Sunday Soul Night in 1986.

“It was by far the busiest night we ever had in the club,” said Steve. “The band were appearing at much bigger venues than Canters but we were lucky as because it was a Sunday we managed to book them on the way back from a big Saturday gig in the North.

"I remember vividly the queue stretching right across the recently pedestrianised Bridge Street to Woolworths and then turning at right angles towards Marks and Spencer’s and when they arrived they drove straight onto the pedestrianised area and parked up in front of the club!”

The date is set for Bank Holiday Sunday, May 25 and it is part of the ‘Jazz Funk & Soul Revival’ events that Steve hosts alongside fellow DJ Steve Allen when the music is completely based on the Peterborough clubs of the 80s, that really led the way for the Soul & Funk scene that was happening nationally.

“Steve Allen really started the ball rolling with his ‘Slickers’ club night that ran at The Cresset every Sunday night from 1978 and I sort of carried the torch on from the early 80s with the Tuesday nights at The Gables and then from 84-87 the ‘legendary’ Sunday nights at Canters, where we won ‘Best Club in the Midlands’ in the Blues & Soul Magazine – some achievement considering we beat big city venues such as Rock City in Nottingham and The Hummingbird in Birmingham who at the time were running massive all dayers every month!”

For this event, an advance ticket is definitely recommended and you can buy online from 10am on Friday (March 21) from https://tinyurl.com/looseends2505