8 great films to enjoy in the Peterborough Arts Cinema Spring season

Peterborough Arts Cinema, which has been bringing films from around the world to city audiences for decades, kicked off its Spring season last week with Icelandic movie Touch, and followed that up with Oh My Goodness from France on Thursday.

​The season, featuring films made in Spain, Brazil, India and China, as well as the UK and USA, continues next Thursday at its home, the John Clare Theatre (all films start at 7.30pm).

The Critic (15)

April 3

The Critic is next week's offering at Peterborough Arts Cinema

Academy Award Nominee Sir Ian McKellen (The Lord of the Rings, The Good Liar) stars as a powerful London theatre critic who lures a struggling actress into a blackmail scheme with deadly consequences. A suspenseful thriller co-starring Gemma Arterton, Mark Strong and Lesley Manville.

The Room Next Door (12)

April 10

Directed by Pedro Almodovar. Ingrid and Martha were close friends in their youth, when they worked together at the same magazine. After years of being out of touch, they meet again in an extreme but strangely sweet situation.

Morgan: A Suitable Case For Treatment (PG)

April 24

Morgan Delt is a failed, irresponsible left-wing artist whose Communist parents own a fish-and-chips shop in downmarket London. He is also an aggressive, self-admitted dreamer obsessed with Karl Marx, gorillas, and stopping his beautiful wife from marrying his former best friend. He uses his rich fantasy world as refuge from external reality.

I’m Still Here (15)

May 1

As Brazil faces the tightening grip of a military dictatorship, Eunice Paiva, a mother of five, must reinvent herself and her family when authorities abduct her husband.

All We Imagine As Light (15)

May 8

In Mumbai, Nurse Prabha's routine is troubled when she receives an unexpected gift from her estranged husband. Her younger roommate, Anu, tries in vain to find a spot in the city to be intimate with her boyfriend.

La Chimera (15)

May 15

Just out of jail, crumpled English archaeologist Arthur reconnects with his wayward crew of accomplices - a happy-go-lucky collective of grave-robbers who survive by looting Etruscan tombs and fencing the ancient treasures they dig up.

Only The River Flows (15)

May 22

A chief of police investigates a series of murders in a riverside town in rural China in the 1990s. An arrest is made quickly; clues push the policeman to dive deeper into the hidden behaviour of the locals.

A Real Pain (15)

May 29

The film follows mismatched cousins David (Jesse Eisenberg) and Benji (Kieran Culkin) as they reunite for a tour through Poland to honour their beloved grandmother, but their adventure takes a dark turn when the odd couple's old tensions resurface against the backdrop of their family history.

Book at www.ticketsource.co.uk/peterboroughartscinema