5 things to do this week in Peterborough - including an Oasis tribute show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Last chance to see the Key panto, some great exhibitions, an Oasis tribute or enjoy the great outdoors

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SNOW WHITE

Key Theatre until January 5

There is still time to enjoy some festive fun and surprises as the people behind the city’s longest-running pantomime have given Snow White a very clever 21st century twist.

Things to do this week

The jokes are better than ever; the ghost gag has the kids in the audience screaming louder, the props gag is bigger, better and sillier; there’s audience participation; a hilarious ballet scene involving a giant balloon; and a tongue-twister to end all tongue-twisters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even the good versus evil showdown has a Gladiators makeover!

Live Forever, New Theatre, January 3 Introducing ‘Live Forever’ – a celebration of music from, and a tribute to, Oasis. A catalogue of songs follows the timeline of the band’s meteoric rise to fame; from their humble beginnings to playing their now legendary Knebworth concerts.

Journeys with Nature - Jeni Cairns Peterborough Museum & Art Gallery until March 29 The Peterborough artist’s solo exhibition showcasing how three years of immersive nature connection has transformed her creative process, and shifted her work into a deeper shamanic expression.

Discover Thomas Worlidge,

Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery until January 25 An influential English painter and etcher born in Peterborough around 1700. Worlidge is best remembered for his remarkable etchings, particularly his acclaimed Rembrandt imitations.

Wellbeing Wander,

Ferry Meadows, January 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not sure where to go for a walk, or not keen on walking on your own? Join one of the Visitor Rangers for a social walk around Ferry Meadows and the wider Nene Park and meet like minded people.

Well-behaved dogs on leads are welcome. The location and routes of the walks will be different each month with two opportunities to come along and see a different area of Nene Park.

Suitable for: 14 years-plus. Cost: Free to attend but places must be booked. Meet at the Visitor Centre, starts 10.30am, Willow Bridge Visitor Centre