5 great children's show coming to a Peterborough stage

Gangsta Granny is coming to New Theatre

Here’s what’s coming up:

GANGSTA GRANNYNew Theatre, July 14-17It’s Friday night and Ben knows that means only one thing – staying with Granny!There will be cabbage soup, cabbage pie and cabbage cake and Ben knows one thing for sure – it’s going to be sooooooooo boring!But what Ben doesn’t know is that Granny has a secret – and Friday nights are about to get more exciting than he could ever imagine, as he embarks on the adventure of a lifetime with his very own Gangsta Granny!From the acclaimed producers of Horrible Histories comes the award-winning West End production.

THE TIGER WHO CAME TO TEANew Theatre, August 12-14The Olivier Award nominated smash hit show, is based on the much-loved book by Judith Kerr..The doorbell rings just as Sophie and her mummy are sitting down to tea. Who could it possibly be? What they certainly don’t expect to see at the door is a big, stripy tiger!Join the tea-guzzling tiger in this delightful family show; packed with oodles of magic, sing-a-long songs and clumsy chaos. Don’t miss this stunning stage adaptation of the classic tale of teatime mayhem… expect to be surprised!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

See In The Night Garden live

IN THE NIGHT GARDEN LIVE!New Theatre, September 17-19Igglepiggle, Upsy Daisy, Makka Pakka and friends are back in their fun-filled live show Igglepiggle’s Busy Day! Join Igglepiggle as he looks for his friends in the Night Garden by following their funny sounds until he finds them all.

You’ll see all your favourite characters beautifully brought to life with full-size costumes, magical puppets, and enchanting music.

This show lasts just under an hour and your little ones will be amazed when they see a very special visit from the amazing flying Pinky Ponk.Pip-pip, onk-onk!

DEMON DENTISTNew Theatre, November 17-20Strange things are happening in Alfie’s town!Children are leaving their teeth for the tooth fairy and waking up to find horrible things under their pillow!

See The Tiger Who Came To Tea

Alfie and his friend Gabz are determined to get to the bottom of the mystery – but no-one could have dreamed what they’ll discover, when they come face to face with the demon dentist herself!