23 pictures of dance music lovers who flocked to Peterborough Embankment for an Ibiza experience

​The Ibiza Orchestra Experience pulled a big crowd to The Embankment on Friday as part of its Ibiza Sunset Tour.

DJ Pandar, Robyn Sax and special guest JLS’s Marvin Humes got the crowd going before the 26-piece live orchestra took over with two sets – performing some of the greatest hits from over 30 years of incredible tracks originating from the white isle of ibiza.

Thanking everyone at the end of the show, a spokesperson took to social media: “ You were incredible! Thank you to everyone who came and danced with us this weekend!”

The event will be returning again next year and you can sign up already at www.ibizaorchestraexperience.co.uk/peterborough

