23 pictures of dance music lovers who flocked to Peterborough Embankment for an Ibiza experience

By Brad Barnes
Published 24th Jun 2024, 13:11 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2024, 13:14 BST
Dance music lovers danced and sang the night away until after the sun went down as The White Isle came to Peterborough at the weekend.

​The Ibiza Orchestra Experience pulled a big crowd to The Embankment on Friday as part of its Ibiza Sunset Tour.

DJ Pandar, Robyn Sax and special guest JLS’s Marvin Humes got the crowd going before the 26-piece live orchestra took over with two sets – performing some of the greatest hits from over 30 years of incredible tracks originating from the white isle of ibiza.

Thanking everyone at the end of the show, a spokesperson took to social media: “ You were incredible! Thank you to everyone who came and danced with us this weekend!”

The event will be returning again next year and you can sign up already at www.ibizaorchestraexperience.co.uk/peterborough

Fans at the Ibiza Orchestra Experience on the Embankment.

1. Ibiza Orchestra Experience

Fans at the Ibiza Orchestra Experience on the Embankment.Photo: David Lowndes

2. Ibiza Orchestra Experience

Fans at the Ibiza Orchestra Experience on the Embankment.Photo: David Lowndes

3. Ibiza Orchestra Experience

Fans at the Ibiza Orchestra Experience on the Embankment.Photo: David Lowndes

4. Ibiza Orchestra Experience

Fans at the Ibiza Orchestra Experience on the Embankment.Photo: David Lowndes

