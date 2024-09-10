23 great photos from the Garden Party at Charters in Peterborough

By Brad Barnes
Published 10th Sep 2024, 11:55 BST
Updated 23rd May 2025, 14:48 BST
Peterborough music collective House Sessions wrapped up the summer with another massive garden party – the third of the year – at Charters.

And for those with tickets the after party at Brewery Tap went down a storm.

All photos by Ryan Green.

House Sessions Garden Party part 3 at Charters

1. House Sessions

House Sessions Garden Party part 3 at Charters Photo: Ryan Green

House Sessions Garden Party part 3 at Charters

2. House Sessions

House Sessions Garden Party part 3 at Charters Photo: Ryan Green

House Sessions Garden Party part 3 at Charters

3. House Sessions

House Sessions Garden Party part 3 at Charters Photo: Ryan Green

House Sessions Garden Party part 3 at Charters

4. House Sessions

House Sessions Garden Party part 3 at Charters Photo: Ryan Green

