23 great photos from the Garden Party at Charters in Peterborough

Peterborough music collective House Sessions will be bringing their popular Garden Party back to the Charters beer garden on June 7 from 2pm till 10pm featuring deep, minimal, tech house, and classic tracks.

Here is what's in store with a look back to a previous event

DJs providing the entertainment for the hundreds of music lovers – young and old – last year were House Sessions favourites Dub Ethics, Bongo D, Warbeats, Leo Large b2bTrippers, Ayvo b2b Fleur, Gemma Lou, Eddie Nash, Jellyman and, closing the night, Twix.

And for those with tickets the after party at Brewery Tap went down a storm.

All photos by Ryan Green.

