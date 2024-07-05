21 great photos from the Garden Party at Charters

There was a massive turn out – another record-breaking attendance – for the free, family friendly event.

And those who joined the fun were treated to eight hours of music from some of the city’s best DJs as they soaked up the sun, from 2pm-10pm.

The line up included Eddie Nash, Zoe Roberts, DJ Telsy and more, playing deep, minimal, tech house and classic tracks all day at what has become one of the most talked about events in Peterborough.

House Sessions will be back with Garden Party Part 2 at Charters on Saturday, July 27 – and another opportunity for music lovers to experience the ultimate blend of good vibes and an amazing time in the vibrant beer garden.

