14 things to do and places to go in Peterborough this week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A day out for petrolheads, outdoor film and theatre, exhibitions and a musical journey back in time to the 80s and 90s…..

Maxey Classic CAR and Bike Show at Willowbrook Farm, Scotsmans Lodge, August 17

One of the most popular regional shows, the long-established event is sure to attract a large entry of gleaming two- and four-wheelers. It’s also a great day out - with live music, a real-ale bar, pizzas and BBQ. Admission is £5 (under-14s free). The show opens at 11am, with judging taking place between 12.30 pm and 3pm. The show, organised by the Maxey Charity Club, raises money for local and regional good causes and is now in its 23rd year! Last year attracted over 600 vehicles.

Old Skool 80s & 90s Disco

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maxey Classic Cars and Bikes show returns on Saturday

Peterborough Cathedral, August 17

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reliving the music that made the likes of Shanghai Sam’s and 5th Avenue so special. Expect a nostalgic journey through the iconic sounds of the era.

SKATEBOARDING, Bretton Skate Park August 15, Welland Skate Park 20th

Travis Clayton, from Kettering’s Illicit Skate Shop, will be demonstrating his skills, techniques and good skateboard practise. Anyone attending with kit is welcome to join in.

REFUGEE! at Key Theatre August 15-17

A new political, devised theatre piece written by Aisha Zia. Weaving together urgent, important interviews, conversations and real-life testimonies from the performers, migrant, refugee and sanctuary seeking communities.

STOP MAKING SENSE at Ferry Meadows, August 17

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough Gateway Festival bring you the greatest concert film of all time, Stop Making Sense – Talking Heads at Hollywood’s Pantages Theater in December 1983.

Gates open at 7pm, with the movie starting at 7.30pm.

SUMMER NIGHTS at Ferry Meadows, August 16

First up at 5pm is Barbie (12A). To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken.Followed at 7.30pm by Bob Marley One Love (12A). Celebrating the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity, discovering Bob’s powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music.

Book for both online at https://tickets.nenepark.org.uk/

KINDRED DRAMA: LES MISERABLES – SCHOOL EDITION

Key Theatre, until Saturday

An epic and uplifting story about the survival of the human spirit and features one of the most memorable scores of all time and some of the most memorable characters to ever grace the stage.

LITTLE WOMEN at Ferry Meadows, August 18

Chapterhouse Theatre Company presents Louisa May Alcott's beloved coming of age story.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An uplifting and heartfelt tale of the March sisters’ journey into adulthood and all the trials and triumphs that come with it.

Introduction To Must Farm: A Bronze Age Settlement

Peterborough Museum until September

Focusing on an introduction to the story of this significant Bronze Age site, dubbed “Britain’s Pompei”, which gives an extraordinary insight into everyday life almost 3,000 years ago.

SUMMER SAFARI

Queensgate Shopping Centre until September 1

Walk amongst life-sized, breathtakingly realistic animal sculptures, including a majestic elephant and a fearsome tiger. Special events include Meet Zelva, a giant-sized realistic animatronic tortoise (August 15) and Caribbean Steel Pan Workshop (August 22)

PETERBOROUGH RAILWAYS

Peterborough Museum until September

Looking at the impact of the railways on Peterborough and the dawn of a new era that connected Peterborough to the world, sparking a wave of economic and cultural change.

MONSTERS OF THE SEA

Peterborough Cathedral, until September 1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An immersive experience, transporting visitors into the awe-inspiring world of the ocean's most legendary inhabitants, breathed into life using animatronics.

Fairies & Dragons at Sacrewell Farm until September 1Open every day, 9am – 4.30pm, you can explore the beautiful Cambridgeshire countryside, burn off some steam in the farmyard themed play area, paddle in the mill stream and take part in free, themed Fairies & Dragons activities including: Castle fort building; Dragon and Fairy scavenger hunt; Dragon-themed arrow shootout; Dragon-themed games; Crafting fairy wands; Fairy-themed games; Themed photo opportunities for capturing memories.

MAIZE MAZE at Skylark, near March, all summer

Follow over 3 kilometres of pathways to complete the Olympic themed game and solve the maize maze challenge. The funyard includes a giant paddling pool, tractor ride, pedal go-kart track, jumping pillow, giant slide complex, zip-wire and more.