The start of 24 nights of magic and wonder in an enchanted forest at Ferry Meadows and the beginning of panto season here in Peterborough with Aladdin

Winter Festival at Ferry Meadows starts this week

NENE PARK WINTER FESTIVALLakeside, Ferry Meadows, December 1-24A beautifully lit willow light trail, live dance performances, poetry installations and unexpected moments in our enchanted forest. The festival experience is further enhanced by delicious seasonal treats from the food and drink cabins, traditional fairground stalls and a pop-up Christmas Shop.

CHARTERS CHRISTMAS MARKETDecember 2 and 3The beer garden will be transformed into a Christmas Market filled with a fun fair, games, food, drinks, desserts, crafts, and giftsEntertainment: Saturday has Meg McPartlin from 3pm, playing classics inside. From 10pm The Guards will be playing live.Sunday features a DJ set from Jazz Underground from 12pm. Mellow Submarine (Beatles covers band) will be performing from 3pm, and that will be followed by a Film & TV Quiz from 6.30pm.

ALADDIN

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most Popular

Key Theatre, December 2-31This classic rags-to-riches pantomime tale is brought to life by the hit team behind last year’s fabulous production of Dick Whittington. Don’t miss this year’s Key Theatre pantomime, filled to the brim with our genie-us comedy, mayhem, magic and more!

LIZZIENew Theatre, December 6-10A True Crime Punk Rock Musical which explores the life of Lizzie Borden, who was accused of murdering her father and stepmother with an axe in the late summer of 1892 in Fall River, Massachusetts. The musical delves into her complex psyche and speculates on the motivations she may have had: loss of inheritance, history of sexual abuse, oppression, and madness. Age 13+

THE JERSEYS LIVENew Theatre, December 2Celebrate the timeless music of the 100 million album selling Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons.Along with their live4 piece band of internationally renowned musicians, this all-singing all-dancing show features hit after hit, comedy and more.

DAVE GORMAN: POWERPOINT TO THE PEOPLENew Theatre, December 3The man behind Dave TV’s hit show Modern Life Is Goodish as well as Are You Dave Gorman? and Googlewhack Adventure, announces the final leg of his hit show, Powerpoint To The People.The ‘high priest of the comedy Powerpoint talk’ (The Times) is touring again – as much as anything to demonstrate that a powerpoint presentation doesn’t have to involve a man in a grey suit standing behind a lectern and saying ‘next slide please’. We’ve all had enough of that, so let’s put it all behind us and never speak of it again – there are far more important things to analyse. Well… they’re more important in Dave’s head anyway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

THE ROY CHUBBY BROWN SHOWThe Cresset, December 1After 50 years in showbusiness Roy Chubby Brown has proven himself time and time again - releasing 30 DVDs, performing 2,000 plus live shows worldwide and writing four books. Ages 18+

JOHNNY CASH CHRISTMAS SHOWThe Cresset, December 3Get ready to enjoy two hours of classic Rock 'n' Roll and Country Music with a whole bunch of festive fun thrown in for good measure. Cash's greatest hits... and a selection of Christmas classics.

SOCIALLY ACCESSIBLEPeterborough Museum & Art Gallery until December 22Exhibition focusing on a 50-year period where organisations pushed, not only for legislative change, but a change in attitudes towards disabled people.

Don't YOU look smartPeterborough Museum's Art Gallery, until December 16Artist Ann Bellamy showcases her latest work -an art exhibition celebrating the joys, associations and memories of our clothing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PETERBOROUGH ARTS CINEMA: Asteroid CityJohn Clare Theatre, November 30 (7.30pm)Following a writer on his world famous fictional play about a grieving father who travels with his tech- obsessed family to small rural Asteroid City to compete in a junior stargazing event.

André Rieu’s White Christmas

Showcase Cinema, December 2 and 3The maestro presents a spectacular full length Christmas concert within a magnificently decorated Christmas palace, with snow, two ice rinks, picturesque winter scenes, romantic lighting, a red carpet, countless lights, 150 chandeliers, and over 50 Venetian candelabras.