13 of the UK’s most exciting young musicians and three thrilling concerts
This weekend sees the first ever winter edition of the Stamford International Music Festival after a brilliant series of concerts in May.
Concert violinist and festival director, Freya Goldmark, will be joined by 13 of the UK’s most exciting musicians aged under 30 for three thrilling concerts at the Stamford Arts Centre tonight (Friday) and Saturday.
The festival will feature an eclectic mix of classical music.
Tickets start from £16 and are free for under 17s at www.simfestival.com.
Freya - who will be playing in, as well as directing each concert - said: “I am so glad to be able to bring Stamford International Music Festival back for a second time this year. I have worked hard to come up with an exciting programme. I am especially looking forward to our late night performance of Shostakovich’s Quartet No.8 where the audience will be seated in the round for a fully immersive experience.”
Haydn & Mendelssohn Quartets, December 9, at 7pm
Haydn String Quartet Op.17 No.2 in F; Mendelssohn String Quartet Op.44 No.3 in Eb
Late Night Shostakovich, December 9, at 9.30pm
Purcell Selection of Fantasias arr. for String Quartet; Shostakovich String Quartet No.8 in C Op.110;
Winter Finale, December 10, at 7.30pm
Mendelssohn String Symphony No.7 in D minor; Stravinsky Concerto in D for String Orchestra; Tchaikovsky Serenade for Strings in C Major, Op.48