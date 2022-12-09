13 of the UK’s most exciting young musicians and three thrilling concerts

Concert violinist and festival director, Freya Goldmark, will be joined by 13 of the UK’s most exciting musicians aged under 30 for three thrilling concerts at the Stamford Arts Centre tonight (Friday) and Saturday.

Freya - who will be playing in, as well as directing each concert - said: “I am so glad to be able to bring Stamford International Music Festival back for a second time this year. I have worked hard to come up with an exciting programme. I am especially looking forward to our late night performance of Shostakovich’s Quartet No.8 where the audience will be seated in the round for a fully immersive experience.”