​13 great shows at The Cresset this month - including comedian Russell Kane and a clutch of great tribute acts

By Brad Barnes
Published 7th Nov 2024, 14:55 BST
Updated 7th Nov 2024, 15:19 BST
There’s a host of top tribute shows hitting the stage as a busy month at The Cresset in Peterborough gathers pace.

There’s tributes being paid to AC/DC, some superstars of Country Music, the early years of The Beatles and The Everly Brothers and friends.

That’s not forgetting Legend, featuring the music of the one and only Bob Marley, Genesis Connected (Peter Gabriel, Phil Collins and Mike & the Mechanics), Rob Lamberti as George Michael and an evening of Michael Buble.

And completing the November line-up, the sensational Rhythm Of The Dance Christmas spectacular, the best of 80s Rock, Christmas Memories with Neil Sands, comedian Russell Kane and, closing the month out, Big Country with special guest Mike Peters.

Tickets at cresset.ticketsolve.com

RUSSELL KANE: HYPERACTIVE, November 29 Whirlwind, FitBit-breaking comedian, presenter, actor and author Russell Kane is out on the road again, setting it on fire with his unique recipe of sharp wit and storming physical comedy.

Photo: supplied

CHRISTMAS MEMORIES, November 18 Neil Sands and his wonderful cast are back with a spectacular spirit lifting, heartwarming, afternoon of festive nostalgia.

Photo: supplied

EVERLYS & FRIENDS, November 17 The Temple brothers faithfully recreate the music and harmonies of one of the greatest and best-loved duo’s of all time, with their all-star band.

Photo: supplied

GOOD EVENING MR BUBLE, November 28 This breath-taking candlelight concert features all the iconic hits from Michaels’s most successful album ‘Christmas’ and more.

Photo: supplied

