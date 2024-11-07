​13 great shows at The Cresset this month - including comedian Russell Kane and a clutch of great tribute acts

There’s tributes being paid to AC/DC, some superstars of Country Music, the early years of The Beatles and The Everly Brothers and friends.

That’s not forgetting Legend, featuring the music of the one and only Bob Marley, Genesis Connected (Peter Gabriel, Phil Collins and Mike & the Mechanics), Rob Lamberti as George Michael and an evening of Michael Buble.

And completing the November line-up, the sensational Rhythm Of The Dance Christmas spectacular, the best of 80s Rock, Christmas Memories with Neil Sands, comedian Russell Kane and, closing the month out, Big Country with special guest Mike Peters.

Tickets at cresset.ticketsolve.com

1 . November RUSSELL KANE: HYPERACTIVE, November 29 Whirlwind, FitBit-breaking comedian, presenter, actor and author Russell Kane is out on the road again, setting it on fire with his unique recipe of sharp wit and storming physical comedy. Photo: supplied Photo Sales

2 . November CHRISTMAS MEMORIES, November 18 Neil Sands and his wonderful cast are back with a spectacular spirit lifting, heartwarming, afternoon of festive nostalgia. Photo: supplied Photo Sales

3 . November EVERLYS & FRIENDS, November 17 The Temple brothers faithfully recreate the music and harmonies of one of the greatest and best-loved duo’s of all time, with their all-star band. Photo: supplied Photo Sales