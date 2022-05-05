Strictly Soulful are at Liberation in Peterborough on Friday

Strictly Soulful

Liberation, New Road, May 6, from 10pm-4am

Strictly Soulful is back with another big night of Drum & Bass headlined by Halogenix and MC Fokus.

Support comes from residents and guests Instant, Tredda, Kloak, Cyrius, Sparka MC, Linden D, and Drax MC.

Tickets at www.fixr.co

Licorice Pizza

Peterborough Arts Cinema, John Clare Theatre, tonight

A story of growing up and falling in love in the San Fernando Valley, 1973. Written and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the film tracks the treacherous navigation of first love.

Peterborough Gilbert & Sullivan Players

Paston All Saints Church, May 7, at 7pm

A two-hour treat featuring songs from stage and screen, with wine and nibbles at the interval. Tickets available from the church or pay on the door. Adults £10 - 16yrs and under £5.)

JAWS

Showcase Cinema Flashback Season, May 8/9

An iconic thriller. When a man-eating great white shark attacks a summer resort town, police chief Martin Brody (Roy Scheider) teams up with a marine biologist and a professional shark hunter.

SOME GUYS HAVE ALL THE LUCKNew Theatre, May 8A fantastic live concert celebration of one of rock music’s greatest icons – Rod Stewart – capturing all the excitement, energy and charisma of the legendary performer.

SANDI TOKSVIG LIVE! NEXT SLIDE PLEASE…New Theatre, May 9In an evening of warmth, love and laughter, Sandi will explore reasons to be cheerful after many long months of coronacoaster gloom.Expect fascinatingly funny facts, silly jokes and a quick-fire Q&A

DREAMBOATS AND PETTICOATS – FEATURING MARTY WILDENew Theatre, May 10Joining 1950s heartthrob Marty is Eden Kane, Mark Wynter and special guest Nancy Ann Lee, along with his long serving band, The Wildcats.

SLEEPING WITH BEAUTYKey Theatre, May 8 (over 18s)Adult panto starring Hollyoaks & Waterloo Road’s Ben-Ryan Davies as the Prince, Liam Mellor as Jangles, Jimmy Burton-Iles as Queen Lusious Le-Coq and Robert Squire as Carabosse.

LES MUSICALSNew Theatre, May 11Jonathan Ansell (G4 Frontman) and Jai McDowall (Winner of Britain’s Got Talent) have joined forces to create a dramatic and spine-tingling concert.

STEVE BACKSHALL - Ocean

The Cresset, May 7Steve will be bringing the sea to the stage with his new stage show Ocean, promising to make a splash with audiences of all ages.Ocean is a love letter to the most exciting environment on our planet and a great way to learn more about what we need to do to save our seas.

Using stunts, experiments, props, cutting edge science and big screen footage from his two decades in TV, Steve will bring the icons of the Big Blue to life.

HANNAH BRACKENBURY - VictoriousKey Theatre, May 6Join award-winning musical comedy performer Hannah Brackenbury as she presents a joyful and poignant musical tribute to the late, great comedy genius Victoria Wood.