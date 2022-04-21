11 things to do in Peterborough this week

If you are struggling for ideas of things to do, here is a quick guide to what is going on right on your doorstep this week.
1. Classical Reflection
Classical Reflection St Oswald’s Church, April 22 Peterborough duo Classical Reflection, who released a single on iTunes earlier this month with profits to The Red Cross for Ukraine, will be performing a classical crossover concert. Tickets are £15 at www.ticketsource.co.uk/St-Oswalds-Church
Photo: Midlands
2. Al Murray
Al Murray - Gig For Victory The Cresset, April 27 He is back to answer the questions that everyone is asking - yes, it is the people’s man of the people, the Pub Landlord.
3. Rave On
Rave On Key Theatre, April 23 Featuring multiple award winning band The Bluejays, a group comprised of stars from West End productions The Buddy Holly Story, Million Dollar Quartet, One Man Two Guvnors and Dreamboats & Petticoats, Rave On transports you back to the 50s and 60s in stunningly authentic style.
4. Learn to draw with Korp
Art Workshops Studio 4, Serpentine Green, starting April 27 (weekly) Jumped Up Theatre is collaborating with artist Kaine Kulczak of the Korp Academy to bring a series of free drawing workshops for young people. TIMES: 4:30pm-5:30pm