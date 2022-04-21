Snow White and The Seven Drag Queens The Cresset, tonight (Thursday) Featuring an all star international cast including Choriza May (Drag Race UK S3), Kennedy Davenport (Drag Race S7 and All Stars S3), Joey Jay (Drag Race S13) and Lemon (Canada’s Drag Race S1). Age restriction: over 16s. Tickets: www.cresset.co.uk

11 things to do in Peterborough this week

Music, comedy, drama, art workshops - and Drag Race stars in adult panto - there’s a lot going on in Peterborough this weekend and beyond.

By Brad Barnes
Thursday, 21st April 2022, 9:43 am

If you are struggling for ideas of things to do, here is a quick guide to what is going on right on your doorstep this week.

1. Classical Reflection

Classical Reflection St Oswald’s Church, April 22 Peterborough duo Classical Reflection, who released a single on iTunes earlier this month with profits to The Red Cross for Ukraine, will be performing a classical crossover concert. Tickets are £15 at www.ticketsource.co.uk/St-Oswalds-Church

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

2. Al Murray

Al Murray - Gig For Victory The Cresset, April 27 He is back to answer the questions that everyone is asking - yes, it is the people’s man of the people, the Pub Landlord.

Photo Sales

3. Rave On

Rave On Key Theatre, April 23 Featuring multiple award winning band The Bluejays, a group comprised of stars from West End productions The Buddy Holly Story, Million Dollar Quartet, One Man Two Guvnors and Dreamboats & Petticoats, Rave On transports you back to the 50s and 60s in stunningly authentic style.

Photo Sales

4. Learn to draw with Korp

Art Workshops Studio 4, Serpentine Green, starting April 27 (weekly) Jumped Up Theatre is collaborating with artist Kaine Kulczak of the Korp Academy to bring a series of free drawing workshops for young people. TIMES: 4:30pm-5:30pm

Photo Sales
Peterborough
Next Page
Page 1 of 3