10 things to do - including a fun show with an important environmental message

TRASHedy - a bold, hilarious, and eye-opening look at our disposable world

Theatre, comedy, music, a Dr Who-themed exhibition and the annual Spalding flower parade to look forward to this week.

TRASHedy, Key Theatre, May 11

Two performers dive headfirst into the absurdity of our consumer-driven world, unearthing the tangled roots of so-called “ecological intelligence.” As they dig through the chaos, their questions—and the towering pile of trash—only grow.

There’s also a free pre-show workshop for ages 11+ to explore climate action through creativity, games, and interactive learning, as well as a free post-show social to connect with likeminded individuals over a free soft drink.

The new exhibition is open

It is aimed at:

Climate activists - actively engaged in climate justice work and knowledge sharing.

Climate curious, environmentalists that love the planet.

Creative arts lovers: artists, theatre lovers that love experiencing new things and engaging in culture.

Parents: who perhaps have children 11+ overwhelmed by climate news or love performing arts. Parents that want their children to engage with different art forms for their development.

Book at www.keytheatre-peterborough.com

Peterborough Jazz Club: Quentin Collins / Brandon Allen Quartet, Key Theatre, May 9

Celebrate a night of classic Bluenote jazz with QCBA, the explosive group led by trumpeter Quentin Collins and saxophonist Brandon Allen. The Quartet have been wowing audiences across the globe performing at prestigious venues including Monterey Jazz Festival (USA), Ducs des Lombards (France) and Ronnie Scott's Club.

Adventures in Time & Space, Peterborough Museum & Art Gallery until November

Featuring one of the largest displays of both restored and surviving props from the Doctor Who series for over a decade, meticulously brought back to life by collectors and special effects technicians.

SPALDING FLOWER PARADE, May 10

The parade has a musicals theme and starts at 11am on Saturday with Roman Bank serving as the main entry and exit road to Springfields Events Centre. The parade will feature local schools, dance groups, and charities, as well as traditional marching bands to entertain the crowd.

Irish Annie’s, Key Theatre, May 8

A musical play by Asa Murphy celebrating the best of Irish culture, from the music through to the comedy. Featuring a live 5-piece band Shenanigans.

Starring TV legend Ricky Tomlinson (The Royle Family), as himself.

Jump – 35th Anniversary with guests EBB & Whimsical Creature

Key Theatre, May 9

Beloved across a diverse community, from folk-rock to hard-rock via all points progressive, Jump have found themselves hardy perennials on the undercard of many a more feted act.

ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT

Peterborough Arts Cinema, John Clare theatre tonight

The lives of three women intersect and overlap in a haunting drama that sees the city of Mumbai play a central role in this beautiful film from director-screenwriter Payal Kapadia.

Dolly Parton and Friends Tribute Show, The Cresset, May 9

The show features Sarah Jayne as Dolly plus impersonations of Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash, Billie Jo Spears, Kenny Rogers, Willie Nelson, Tammy Wynette, Garth Brooks, John Denver, Glen Campbell and Shania Twain with The Country Superstars Band.

Hello Again – The Neil Diamond Songbook, The Cresset, May 11

Now in its 8th triumphant year, this spell binding experience stars the incomparable Brooklyn Creed. Follow Neil Diamond’s story from his early song writing days through six decades of hits. Featuring evocative imagery, video and narration.