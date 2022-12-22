Cathedral Square ice rink is open until January 4

Here are ten festive events for the entire family to enjoy over the holiday season.

SANTA’S NEW SLEIGHKey Theatre studio until December24Will Sprocket and Dibs be able to create a new sleigh in time or will Christmas be cancelled? Only time will tell but with audience participation, sing-along songs and a free present from Santa for every child it promises to be the perfect festive treat.

PETER PANThe Cresset, until December 31Join Peter and Wendy on a stunning adventure to Neverland, with pirates, mermaids, lost boys and of course the wicked Captain Hook, pursued by his ticking crocodile.

DICK WHITTINGTONKey Theatre until January 8With help from the magical Fairy Bowbells and a trusted feline friend, can our hero stop the wicked Queen Rat from stealing all the sweets and taking over London?

ICE RINK

Cathedral Square, until January 4The giant ice is a spectacular centrepiece for Peterborough’s Christmas celebrations, surrounded by festive stalls (check dates and availability).

FESTIVE FUN

Queensgate until December 24A last chance to visit the VR bauble, sit back, relax and be whisked off on an adventure to Santa’s workshop in Lapland! Available to book until 24 December, tickets can be purchased for just £4 per person, or £15 per family of 2 adults and 3 children

ICE RINK & CHRISTMAS MARKET

Ferry Meadows until December 24Still time to get in the mood with an eco-friendly ice rink, Christmas market, fun fair and free Christmas craft activities for children, with twinkling lights and festive garlands.

SANTA EXPRESSNene Valley Railway,Wansford Station until December 24Choose from a variety of packages for your journey on the Santa Express!Times, dates and ticket details from https://nvr.org.uk/

FESTIVE FUN

Peterborough Museum until December 23A last chance to enjoy the Winter Festivals exhibition, showcasing celebrations from across the globe, or the Christmas Gift exhibition to view and purchase work from talented local artists including ceramics and textiles.

CINDERELLAStamford Corn Exchange until January 1Stamford Pantomime Players bring the timeless classic to the stage with a cast of over 80 people ranging from 5 years – 72 years old.

