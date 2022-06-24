10 things to do around Peterborough this week

It is back this weekend - Werrington Carnival - here is the parade in Church Street in 2019

WERRINGTON SCOUT & GUIDE CARNIVALWerrington, June 25The colourful and noisy parade will get under way at 1.30pm finishing on the Werrington Primary School field for a couple of hours of live music, entertainment from local groups, charity stalls, business stalls, fairground rides, hot dogs and refreshments

OPEN GARDENSNassington, June 25/26A chance to wander through the village and take a look around 20 gardens – from courtyard to new build, modern to the Prebendal Manor. Entry is £5 for age 16-plus to support St Mary’s Church.

FRANKIE’S GUYSThe Cresset, June 24Featuring stars from the global smash-hit musical Jersey Boys, Frankie’s Guys have become renowned in their own right for their astonishing vocal harmonies and slick dance moves.

CHICAGO BLUES BROTHERS: A NIGHT AT THE MOVIESNew Theatre, June 25Featuring the greatest hits from both Blues Brothers Movies with some of the greatest movie tracks of all time.Classic soundtrack anthems from Footloose, Back to the Future, The Rocky Horror Picture Show plus a few surprise.

VOULEZ VOUS! THE DINNER PARTYKey Theatre, June 28/29An ‘ABBA’ themed dinner show party, presented whilst you enjoy a 3-course meal. With hits including: Mamma Mia, Voulez Vous, Fernando, I Have a Dream, Gimme Gimme Gimme, and many more!

CRESSET COMEDY CLUBThe Cresset, June 24The longest-running comedy club in Peterborough features four of the best up-and-coming comedians in an intimate club-style environment –line-up to be confirmed.

PROUD TO BE POSHPeterborough Museum and Art Gallery, until September 4The exhibition brings to life the journey of Peterborough United over the last 88 years through a collection of images, film, personal memories, and memorabilia

80s PARTY NIGHT 2022 – The Cresset, June 25With the biggest 80s disco in town, loads of fun games, props and surprises and a truly spectacular fancy dress competition.

STAMFORD SHAKESPEARE COMPANYTolethorpe Hall, various datesEnjoy outdoor theatre in a wonderful setting. Until Saturday you can see Oscar Wilde’s Hay Fever, and from Monday to July 2 it is Romeo & Juliet.

PETERBOROUGH ARTISTS OPEN STUDIOS

Various venues, June 25/26

Over 100 artists are exhibiting this year at 57 different locations.