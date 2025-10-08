10 shows set to rock The Met Lounge in coming months

Next week the club in Bridge Street hosts the MVT Small venues tour headlined by Bilk with support from The Portland and Ellis D.

Here’s the pick of the shows taking you through to Christmas.

BILK

October 17

Bilk are an exciting band hailing from Chelmsford, fusing elements of rock and roll, punk, indie and rap.

Fronted by charismatic lead singer and guitarist Sol Abrahams and backed by Luke Hare on bass guitar and Harry Gray on drums, Bilk’s music speaks to the youth of today with relatable songs about partying, love, growing up and life in modern Britain in general amongst other things.

LONESOME

October 18

Release show for the band’s debut album In the Hope This Finds You.

HIPPIES AND COWBOYS

October 23

Hippies And Cowboys are a powerhouse rock ’n soul band hailing from Nashville, bringing back the grit, groove, and raw energy of classic Southern rock with a modern twist.

Their electrifying blend of blues, soul, and rock ’n’ roll channels the timeless influences of legends like Sam & Dave, The Blues Brothers, Booker T. & The MG’s, Otis Redding, and Marvin Gaye, while embracing the stadium-sized swagger of Aerosmith, Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Eagles, The Rolling Stones, and Tom Petty. Two very special guests make up this great bill - from deepest Cambridgeshire will be Stateline Sinners playing raw, gritty soul drenched and steeped in southern fire.

And South African-born singer-songwriter Josie Field, a nine-time SAMA nominee and former BBC Introducing Artist of the Week, alongside lead guitarist Chris form a magnetic duo already making waves. Together, they deliver heartfelt, genre-blending performances that feel destined for something big.

HI ON MAIDEN

November 7

Every time Hi On Maiden return to The Met the audience numbers increase!! Last time we got very close to a sell out in advance - so this time, don't hang around. If you're a fan of Maiden its going to be epic!!

MARIA MARR

November 14

Playing a hometown gig is Peterborough’s Maria Marr, a singer-songwriter whose musical journey began at the age of five when she fell in love with the violin.

Born and raised in Romania, Maria’s early years were steeped in music, spending a decade at the High School of Arts where she embraced not only instrumental mastery but also the art of performance. Maria moved to England to further her studies and later graduated from The Institute of Contemporary Music Performance in London. Influenced by contemporary artists like Lana Del Rey, Dua Lipa, and Freya Ridings, Maria’s music blends modern pop with timeless influences.

In 2013, she officially began performing as Maria Marr, exploring various sounds and styles.

With a blend of evocative lyrics and unique melodies, Maria Marr continues to captivate listeners, solidifying her place as an emerging voice in the music industry.

HEREWARD

November 28

Join local classic rock outfit Hereward as they launch their new EP.

They will be joined by FireFall and Shadow Fen.

THE JAM UK

November 29

The Jam UK are the definitive tribute to The Jam, capturing all the raw power, passion and attitude of the original band. With a set packed full of classics like Going Underground, Town Called Malice and Down in the Tube Station at Midnight, they deliver an authentic live experience that takes you right back to the height of the Mod revival.

LE BROCK

December 6

The 10 year anniversary tour for Peterborough’s synthwave maestros Le Brock

Combining ‘80s style melodic rock riffs with shimmering synthwave melodies and a heartfelt vocal delivery, Michael and Shaun have established themselves as some of the most uniquely compelling artists within the world of retro revival music.

The results speak for themselves. The retro rockers’ first EP Action and Romance, is a synth-heavy fan favourite that has earned millions of Spotify streams to date as well as featuring on the popular YouTube channel, NewRetroWave.

Their debut full length album Fuse was released through FiXT to critical acclaim in 2021 and shot straight to number 1 on the popular digital streaming and download platform, Bandcamp and has since racked up millions of streams on Spotify and other popular DSPs. Special guests opening the show will be Misery Kids and Skyracer,

AUSTIN GOLD and DEAD REYNOLDS

December 12

The city’s acclaimed Modern Classic Rock quartet returns with their electrifying live show that's earned them a reputation as one of the UK's premier rock acts.

Fresh off their success with Ain't No Saint (#7 UK Rock & Metal Chart), Austin Gold fuses classic rock power with modern innovation, delivering everything from thunderous guitar riffs to heartfelt ballads with unmatched authenticity.

Their dynamic performances have captivated audiences across major festivals and sold-out venues nationwide.

Support comes from Dead Reynolds, a high-energy alt-rock band from East Anglia bringing passion and heart to every performance.

Blending alternative rock and pop punk with anthemic melodies, Dead Reynolds crafts compelling songs inspired by real-life issues that have earned them support from Kerrang! TV, RockSound, and Powerplay Magazine. Their music resonates with audiences by addressing themes of mental health, addiction, and loss with powerful, unforgettable hooks.

HOUND and MYSPACE OR YOURS?

December 20

Join hometown heroes Hound in their final appearance of 2025 as they do battle with their besties MySpace or Yours? For a pre Christmas hootanany.

Support comes from the Midwest Emo legends Good Job Kid, making their first appearance at the Met Lounge.

1 . The Met Lounge See Bilk at The Met Lounge on October 17 Photo: supplied Photo Sales

2 . The Met Lounge See Lonesome at The Met Lounge on October 18 Photo: supplied Photo Sales

3 . The Met Lounge See Hippies and Cowboys at The Met Lounge on October 23 Photo: supplied Photo Sales

4 . The Met Lounge See Hi On Maiden at The Met Lounge on November 7 Photo: supplied Photo Sales