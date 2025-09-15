Alien: Earth will continue on Disney Plus this week 📺👽

Alien: Earth is nearing the conclusion of its first season.

Disney Plus has been releasing the series weekly.

But what time can you expect the next episode to arrive?

An escape plan will be hatched in this week’s edition of Alien: Earth. Disney+ is preparing to unleash the latest episode of the show on viewers.

The TV series has kept viewers firmly rooted to their seats since it premiered in the summer. However, there are only a couple of episodes left in its first season.

Noah Hawley’s show is a prequel to the 1979 science fiction classic - Alien. It takes place two years before the events on the Nostromo as the Xenomorph terror arrives on our own world.

What to expect from Alien: Earth this week?

Sydney Chandler leads the cast of Alien: Earth | Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Two episodes are left in the sci-fi horror show’s first season and things are barrelling towards a conclusion. Alien: Earth is released weekly on Disney Plus in the UK and on FX in the USA.

There will be eight episodes in total and this week will be number seven. The synopsis, via the Fulton Critic , promises: “An escape plan is hatched leading to a breaking of factions, betrayals, and a shocking confrontation.”

What time is Alien: Earth out on Disney Plus?

The show has become a firm fixture of mid-week TV schedule since its debut back in early August. Alien: Earth is broadcast on FX in the US, as well as streaming on Hulu via Disney Plus for American audiences. Viewers in the UK can tune in on Disney+ with episodes arriving weekly.

Alien: Earth’s latest episode is set to be broadcast at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT in America today (September 16). However, it will not land on Disney Plus for UK and European audiences until tomorrow (September 17).

It will be available to watch from 1am British time. Meaning it will be waiting for you on Wednesday after work.

Why does it come out later in the UK?

Due to the difference in time zones between America and the UK, it means that episodes of the show will arrive on this side of the pond a day later. The show will be released weekly on Tuesdays (starting August 12) in the US, but British audiences won’t get the episodes until Wednesdays (from August 13).

It is a similar situation that has been seen plenty of times this year with shows like Andor, Daredevil: Born Again and more. The latest episode of Alien: Earth will be available on September 17 in the UK.

