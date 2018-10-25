14 of the best (and scariest) things to do in Peterborough this week

There’s ghost walks, pumpkin carving, Halloween fun, a Theatre of Screams and a ghoulishly good panto to look forward to in Peterborough this week - plus Peter Andre switches on the Christmas lights at Springfields in Spalding tonight!

Lights switch-on

Peter Andre

Springfields, Spalding, tonight

Peter Andre will perform the 14th annual Christmas Lights switch-on, being hosted by Heart FM presenters, Kev and Ros. Further entertainment will be provided by the local St Paul’s Community Primary School Choir and the Holbeach Town Band.

Starts 6pm.

Theatre of Screams

Children making Halloween Jack O'lanterns

Peterborough Museum, until November 4 (age 18+)

You wake up on a dark Halloween’s night, chained to the wall in themuseum’s Victorian operating theatre. Your friend is chained to the operating table and it becomes clear you are not alone. Can your team escape before you become the next victim?

www.escape-peterborough.co.uk/book-now.

Halloween Ghost Walks

Pumpkin carving at Cherry Lane

Peterborough Museum, Friday 26 October; Saturday 27 October; Sunday 28 October, Tuesday 31 October. 7.30pm and 8pm

Discover the city’s haunted history with a special Halloween tour featuring costumed ghosts along the route. Tours start from Peterborough Museum . Booking essential. More details 01733 864663.

Snow White and the Seven Ghouls

Key Theatre, tonight and tomorrow

Peterborough Diwali Festival on Cathedral Square.

In the sleepy town of Boney Bottom the lovely creatures and beasties are getting ready for “Humans-ween”. Legend has it that this is the time of year when all those terrifying humans - only heard of in spooky movies and creepy stories - come out to scare young monsters. Come along and meet the lovely Snow White, the hilarious Polly-Geist, the cheeky Vernon the Vampire, and the evil witch Griselda.

Audience fancy dress is encouraged but not compulsory.

Halloween fun

Queensgate Shopping Centre, October 31

Central Square will be transformed into a ‘spooktacular’ pumpkin patch play park, wicked fun for the whole family.Shoppers’ mini monsters can enjoy eerily exciting storytelling from Pumpkin Pat and Pumpkin Pete then weave through the Pumpkin Patch and learn the bone-rattling Skeleton Shake-down dance. Get inspired by amazing pumpkin carving demonstrations, learn techniques, and get ideas that will make neighbours ghastly green with envy.

queensgate-shopping.co.uk

Pumpkin Day

Riverford Organic Farm, October 27, 1pm to 4pm

At the family friendly event you’ll be able to pick your pumpkin straight from the field and carve it ready for Halloween.

There will also be farm tours by tractor trailer, live music and market stalls, plus cooking demonstrations, face painting and children’s crafts.

Snacks and light-bites made using fresh, seasonal organic produce from the farm will be available to buy.

Tickets cost £4 bought in advance. Each child’s ticket includes a pumpkin to carve and under-3s go free.

More at www.riverford.co.uk/pumpkinday

Pumpkin Carving

Cherry Lane Garden Centre, Paston, October 26, 10am

A spooktacular one hour session will give children the chance to choose their pumpkins and carve them with haunting Halloween designs including ghosts, ghouls and ghastly grins. The workshop, hosted by spookily dressed Cherry Lane staff, will also include fun games, a Halloween cookie and a glass of witches brew and a goody bag.

Book at www.cherry-lane.co.uk

Robert White

Key Studio, October 26

Robert White wowed the judges and viewers alike with his fast-paced comedy routines when he made the finals on this year’s Britain’s Got Talent. As the only gay, Aspergic, quarter-Welsh comic on the British comedy circuit, Britain’s Got Talent has helped to highlight Robert’s distinctive comedy genius.

Known for his brilliant timing and anarchic performance style, Robert’s chaotic stage presence, improvisational skills and delivery saw him win the Malcolm Hardee Award for Comic Originality.

Robert is supported by Eshaan Akbar (as seen on Stand Up Central) and Jack Campbell (English Comedian of The Year)

Tickets at vivacity.org

The Brays

The Solstice, October 26

Catch the local boys performing a live set at The Solstice SolGarden. It’s free entry before 10.30pm too.

www.thesolstice.co.uk

Peterborough Arts Cinema

The John Clare Theatre, tonight, 7.30pm

The Nile Hilton Incident is a political thriller based on a true story, set weeks before the 2011 Egyptian revolution.

www.peterboroughartscinema.co.uk

Beetlejuice

Showcase Cinema, October 26

Dive into the weird and wonderful world of director Tim Burton’s cult classic, as ghosts and humans meet in this funny, scary and entertaining film at a special Flashback screening, 30 years after its original release.

Tickets at www.showcasecinemas.co.uk

Diwali celebration

Cathedral Square, October 27, 11am

The Inaugural lamp will be lit by the Mayor of Peterborough Cllr Chris Ash, Deputy Mayor Cllr John Fox, Shailesh Vara MP for North West Cambridgeshire and Reverend Chris Dalliston, Dean of Peterborough Cathedral. The celebration will feature Indian classical dances, Bollywood dances and stalls selling Indian food, sweets, clothes and handicrafts.

Tomorrow’s Warriors Female Frontline

South Holland Centre, Spalding, Nov 1

See the up and coming jazz stars - one of a handful of flagship ensembles currently being produced by the Tomorrow’s Warriors agency.

southholland centre.co.uk

Mother Goose

Manor Farm centre, Eye, until October 27

Janus Theatre presents the classic pantomime.

Tickets on the door.