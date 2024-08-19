This video More videos

Aerial video, released by emergency services, shows a search operation as four Brits are among seven missing after a luxury 180ft yacht sank.

Four British tourists are believed to be still unaccounted for as the Palermo port authority announced this morning (Monday 19 August) they are "looking for people alive" as the hunt for the survivors continues. Two US holidaymakers and a Canadian are also reportedly still missing, according to Palermo Today.

A one-year-old child was rescued by coast guards on patrol boats and firefighters along with 15 others earlier today. The baby, 1, was rushed to the nearby Children's Hospital of Palermo with its mother after they were found. Citizens from New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Ireland and France were also onboard alongside the British nationals, say Italian media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The yacht is believed to have been flooded by water after a tornado struck it. The yacht was hit off the coast of Porticello, near Palermo, at around 5am on Monday morning.

Four Brits are among seven missing after a 180ft yacht was hit by a tornado before sinking off the coast of Sicily. | AFP via Getty Images

The yacht is believed to be called Bayesian and sails under a British flag, according to a Facebook post. An expert team of divers have already been able to locate the hull, according to Italian media. It was discovered 160ft below the water around half a mile from the coast.