Watch the moment police discover huge cannabis grow worth £250,000
Officers from North Yorkshire Police visited the property on High Street in Eastfield, Scarborough, after reports from the public that there was a strong smell of cannabis and suspicious electrical wiring going into the building.
After forcing entry, the officers found around 200 cannabis plants worth an estimated £250,000 on the street which were part of a “sophisticated” grow.
Officers also found a 31-year-old man, Nezir Furrika, inside the property and arrested him. He was charged with producing cannabis and admitted the offence. He was jailed for three months on May 17, while a judge ordered that the cannabis be destroyed.
Sgt Jon Dillon, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “We were able to take swift action in this case as a direct result of information provided to us by a member of the public. We’re extremely grateful to them, and to everyone who comes forward with information.
"The production of illegal drugs brings nothing but crime and misery to our communities, and with the public’s help, we can put a stop to it.”
