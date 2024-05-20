Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Timelapse video captures a glowing sunset on the coast, as Britain enjoyed a weekend of glorious sunshine - which is set to return for the half term holidays.

A stunning timelapse video shows the sun going down after a day of warm sunshine on the North West coast, on Saturday evening (18/05). The clip, captured by Lucinda Herbert, shows a dramatic bright sky as it gradually turns dark over Mary’s Shell, at Cleveleys in Lancashire.

Will the warm weather continue?

The Met Office predicts some cloudy and unsettled weather for the week ahead - but the warm sunny weather is forecast to return in time for half term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...