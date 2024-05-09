Moment three Asiatic lion cubs play outside for the first time captured in adorable video footage
and live on Freeview channel 276
Adorable video footage shows the moment three Asiatic lion cubs ventured into the outside world for the first time almost two months after being born.
The cubs slowly wander around their grassy enclosure, before they become livelier and are seen happily playing with each other.
The litter was born to seven-year-old mum, Arya, and 14-year-old dad Bhanu at London Zoo on March 13. Zookeepers have been able to monitor the cubs first moments, from nursing to their playful antics inside the den, using a hidden “clubcam”.
The zoo says that the three cubs are an important addition to the conservation breeding programme. The wild population of Asiatic lions is particularly vulnerable to disease or natural disaster, surviving only in the Gir Forest in Gujarat, India. It is estimated just 600-700 Asiatic lions remain in the wild.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.