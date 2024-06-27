Terrifying footage shows 'Rambo-knife' machete thugs fighting on residential street in Tottenham
Shocking footage shows how two men attacked each other with the huge bladed weapons for ‘around thirty seconds’ - which ended in one man being hospitalised. The thugs were filmed stabbing at each other in broad daylight - at around 1:50pm on Monday afternoon.
Police believe a 20-year-old man was assaulted near Wargrave Avenue before he was found injured close by on Crowland Road, in Tottenham. He was taken to hospital and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. The Met Police said no arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.
