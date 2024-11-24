Footage shows residents bailing out their homes, after Storm Bert brought flooding across the UK.

Storm Bert has brought flooding to the UK today (November 24) as downpours submerge areas under water.

Footage revealed that the River Taff in Pontypridd had overflowed - bursting its banks amid ongoing heavy rainfall.

A resident recorded video of flooded streets in Bacup, Lancashire, as cars navigated the gushing water.

There’s also been tumultuous scenes along the coastline in Dorset, as Storm Bert whips the waves into a frenzy.

Hebden Bridge also flooded last night (November 23). Floodwaters gushed down the tracks of Walsden Station.

A Met Office yellow rain warning for London and South East England, South West England and Herefordshire will remain in place until 23.45pm tonight. Yellow warnings for wind have been issued for parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, the East Midlands, the East of England, South West England, the West Midlands, London and South East England and South West England.