Watch as Robyn, who sold all her belongings to live in a shipping container, says bye to her home before starting work on her off-grid container house.

A woman sold all her belongings to live in a shipping container off-grid in rural Scotland.

Robyn Swan, 32, bought just under seven acres of land near Stirling for £185,000 after years of saving.

To help pay for the land, Robyn, who owns a dog-walking business, sold all her belongings including her furniture, TV and car. She also re-mortgaged her home which she now rents out to cover her mortgage and bills.

It took two months to build the container and Robyn had to sleep on a mattress on the floor during the process. She has now set up a bed and has bought a second-hand kitchen for £5,000. Robyn has put up a fence around the entire perimeter of the land and has built shelters for the animals living on the site. She eventually hopes to turn the land into a functioning farm

Robyn said: "I grow some of my own food including potatoes and certain fruits... I also plan to set up a solar system for the living spaces but the process is quite expensive. I would love the site to be 60-70% self-sufficient but I am currently at 10-15%.